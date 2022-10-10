Bradley’s Buzz: A wild weekend sends the Phillies our way

For another team, we might have felt a pang of pity. For the Mets, there was only the usual glee. They really can mess up anything.

The Braves will face Philadelphia in the NLDS. They were 11-8 against Philly this year, 5-2 in September. A best-of-five is seldom easy, but it’s not as perilous as a best-of-three, wherein one loss turns everything into an elimination game.

Example: The Cardinals carried a 2-0 lead into the ninth inning of Game 1 against the Phillies. They yielded six runs and were done. They didn’t score in Game 2. We’ve been saying since the All-Star break that the team to avoid in Round 1 was the one with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. This was why.

Here’s also why it was better to skip Round 1 altogether. You save your pitchers for Round 2. Wheeler won’t go until Game 2 against the Braves; Ranger Suarez, who’s no slouch, will start Game 1. The Braves won’t see Nola until Friday’s Game 3. There being only one scheduled off-day, a Game 5 start for Wheeler would come on three days’ rest. Fried could start Game 5 on four days’ rest.

The Braves’ bullpen finished fourth in the majors in ERA; the Phillies’ relievers were 23rd. Fielding independent pitching (FIP) shows a smaller divide – Braves third, Phillies 12th. The bullpen has long been a source of angst for Philly fans. So has defense. The Phillies weren’t quite as a bad at catching the ball as was feared, but they were 25th in defensive runs saved. The Braves were 11th.

Anything can happen in the playoffs. According to FanGraphs, no team – not even the Dodgers – has even a 60%t chance of winning Round 2. The Braves are given a 54% chance of beating the Phillies; L.A. is afforded a 53.6% chance of beating San Diego. This isn’t football. This is a sport of narrow margins. An 88-win team – a team we came to know rather well – is the reigning World Series champ.

These Phillies won 87 games. As happened with the just-happy-to-be-there Braves last October, Philly is playing with house money. Over 162 games, though, the 2022 Braves were better at everything than Philadelphia. They should win in four.

