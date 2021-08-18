Are there reasons to be optimistic about the Falcons? Yes

The Falcons are coming off three losing seasons. They’ve traded Julio Jones, maybe the greatest player in franchise history. Arthur Smith has never been a head coach. They couldn’t do much in free agency because they were capped out. Vegas has set their over/under at 7.5 wins, which isn’t quite as good as it might look. Remember, the regular season has expanded to 17 games.

There are, however, reasons to be semi-cheerful. Such as:

1. They’re not breaking in a quarterback. Ryan was a rookie in Year 1 under Smith/Dimitroff. He delivered a touchdown pass to Michael Jenkins on his first NFL throw. Jenkins is long gone. Ryan remains. He might never again be as good as he was under Kyle Shanahan, but the new head coach was an offensive coordinator of note with the Titans. That has to count for something.

2. Having an established quarterback could go a long way in the NFC South. Carolina’s No. 1 figures to be Sam Darnold, who couldn’t hold a job with the Jets. The Saints will choose between Jameis Winston, last seen throwing 30 interceptions for Tampa Bay, and Taysom Hill, who’s mostly a runner. The Buccaneers … well, they’ve got the best ever. But he is about to turn 70.

3. They have a bunny schedule. It’s rated the third-softest in the NFL. In their first five games, they’ll face the Eagles, Giants and Jets.

4. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees doesn’t have the toughest act to follow. Over the past decade-plus, the Falcons’ DCs have been Brian VanGorder, Mike Nolan, Richard Smith, Marquand Manuel and Jeff Ulbrich, with doses of Quinn and Raheem Morris interspersed. Any measure of stability is welcome.

5. They already fired Quinn. After 28-3 and the 4-4 start of the 2017 season, every game became a DQ referendum. Blank waited at least a year too long to change coaches, but he finally bowed to the inevitable. If nothing else, he cleared the air. Also, it’s hard to imagine Smith and Pees not marking an upgrade.

6. They have Kyle Pitts. Three years from now – maybe three months from now – we’ll be hailing him as the best player of this draft class. Think of him as a Julio Jones who’ll draw coverage from linebackers, as opposed to cornerbacks.

It was only a few years ago that McKay, speaking at a press conference, recalled how bleak the 2008 season appeared. Petrino and Vick were gone; Mike Smith hadn’t been ranked among the leading candidates to be head coach, and Dimitroff had gotten his GM job on the strength of an interview via Skype. “Nobody was picking us to do anything,” McKay said. “Even Mr. Bradley had us at 7-9.”

Over the next five seasons, the Falcons went 11-5, 9-7, 13-3, 10-6 and 13-3. Even in his guarded optimism, Mr. Bradley didn’t see that coming. The same Mr. B has a similar not-awful feeling regarding the Falcons’ latest coach Smith. Can’t do 7-9 anymore, but 8-9 sounds about right.