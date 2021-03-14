A return to glory: Georgia Tech wins the ACC title

Jose Alvarado had five steals, scored 13 points and worked all 40 minutes. He was the inspiration. Michael Devoe made two huge 3-pointers and was named the tournament’s MVP. Moses Wright fought FSU’s many big men to a draw, scoring 15 points and taking eight rebounds. And Jordan Usher, the USC transfer who generally plays a supporting role to GT’s Big Three, scored 15 points, converting both a nerveless tray when FSU had nosed ahead and a majestic baseline dunk that left no doubt who was winning this one.

For long minutes, you wondered where Tech, which had gone 11 years without gracing a game of this magnitude, had found the nerve to be the aggressor from start to finish on such a stage, but about the time of Usher’s dunk the truth hit home. The Jackets mightn’t have played in such a game, but they have, over time, played in so many games together. (According to Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, this is the nation’s fourth-most-experienced squad.) They trust each other. They trust their coach. They’re ACC champions.

They’ve won eight in a row. They’re as hot as anybody in the land. (Except maybe Gonzaga, which hasn’t lost.) It took Pastner and these guys a while to grow together, and there were times you doubted – and surely they doubted – whether anything would coalesce. But these Jackets fulfilled Pastner’s vision of getting old and staying old, and they’ve found a mesh of such strength that they’ll be a tough out in the next tournament as well.

For four years it didn’t quite happen for Pastner. Now everything is happening. The job and the ACC no longer seem too big for him. On the contrary: At this moment, he has the best-looking team in the league that regards itself as the nation’s best. Tech isn’t big and isn’t all that deep, but it’s quick and assertive, and it can guard anybody. It’s afraid of nobody.

The ACC championship ended the only way it could have ended: Alvarado stole the ball and fed Devoe for yet another runout. Tech outscored Florida State 31-6 on turnovers, 19-4 on fast breaks. Moments later, Pastner was conducting an on-court interview with ESPN when Alvarado rushed into the frame and screamed, “You’re an ACC champion, coach!”

This should have been a shock. Tech was picked to finish ninth in the 15-team league during the ACC’s Operation Basketball in November. Opening with two home losses to mid-majors inspired confidence in no one. (“It was like the world had ended,” Devoe said.) But Tech was different in its ACC season. It beat North Carolina. It beat FSU. It beat Clemson and Syracuse. Heck, It even beat Duke.

“It’s been a journey,” Devoe said Saturday night. “For the team, for me personally, for everybody.”

It has been a journey – from abject mediocrity to glorious relevance. But the journey isn’t done. Tech will take its ACC trophy to Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament, and it will take a massive effort from an excellent team to halt the locomotive these Jackets have become. They’ve taken the Institute’s first ACC title since 2003. They’re bound for the Dance for the first time since 2010.

“We knew (Florida State) was a great team,” Alvarado said. “We also knew we could beat them.”

Never one to hide his light under a bushel basket, Alvarado entered his postgame Zoom session with a snippet of the sliced net in his cap. He held the game ball with both hands, and he said, “I’m a champ! I’m a champ! I’m a champ!”

He’s a champ. His team’s a champion. His coach is a champion. Maybe nobody saw it coming – said Alvarado: “If after the first two games you’d have told me we’d be ACC champs in a few months, I’d have said you were crazy” – but those who saw it will recall this one for a long, long time.