Mack runs away with APGA Tour Championship

Willie Mack III shot an eight-under-par 64 to capture the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour Championship Tuesday, capping the two-day event at TPC Sugarloaf. He finished at 15-under par, six shots clear of the field.
Mack, a 32 year-old native of Flint, Michigan, had five birdies on the back nine in the final round to finish 65-64. He also won the season-long Lexus Cup point standings title. He won a total of $27,500 in prize money, combining the tournament winner’s purse of $10,000 and the $17,500 bonus pool prize for performance over eight regular-season events.
The cup title also includes a full scholarship into Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school in September in Florida.
Patrick Newcomb finished second at 9-under and Tim O’Neal (Savannah) and Aaron Beverly tied for third at 7-under.
“Everything came together pretty well again today,” said Mack, who has played two PGA Tour events this year on exemptions. “Including the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour, these are the biggest events I’ve played, so this would be one of the top stretches of my career, for sure.”
The 12 year-old tour, which partners with the PGA Tour and sponsors, has expanded from seven events with $200,000 in prize money to 14 events offering over $400,000 in 2021.