Mack runs away with APGA Tour Championship

Mack, a 32 year-old native of Flint, Michigan, had five birdies on the back nine in the final round to finish 65-64. He also won the season-long Lexus Cup point standings title. He won a total of $27,500 in prize money, combining the tournament winner’s purse of $10,000 and the $17,500 bonus pool prize for performance over eight regular-season events.

The cup title also includes a full scholarship into Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school in September in Florida.