LSU kicks off SEC Media Days discussing new look, opener against FSU

LSU coach Brian Kelly takes questions during his news conference at SEC Media Days on Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

New LSU coach Brian Kelly kicked off the 2022 SEC Media Days by discussing his coaching staff and their approach to the upcoming season.

“The challenges of being in the greatest conference in college football, as well as being at LSU, I’ve been asked many times why,” Kelly, the former coach at Notre Dame, said in his opening statement. “I can tell you that certainly that shared vision of our administration, the great opportunity to restore championship-level football to LSU, and then the SEC itself, being part of this great conference.”

Joining Kelly in Atlanta were wide receiver Jack Bech, linebacker Mike Jones and defensive end B.J. Ojulari, a Marietta native.

Throughout this offseason, Kelly has been trying to build trust and relationships with his new team as they head into the next chapter of LSU football. Adjusting to a new coach can be hard but Ojulari and his teammates look to use their past experience to guide them with Kelly at the helm.

“There is a lot to take away from my past two seasons here at LSU,” Ojulari said. “Coach O (Ed Orgeron) did an amazing job coaching us, and we had a great staff under him, in my opinion. As high-level players, we must take away what we did wrong the last couple of seasons and make it better this season, so we do not repeat the same mistakes.”

The main focus for the Tigers now is their Sept. 4 opener against Florida State in New Orleans. LSU is hoping to use Kelly’s past success against the Seminoles to its advantage.

“I know a lot about what they want to do offensively, though they lost their offensive coordinator,” Kelly said. “There’s a lot of familiar notes that we can go back to. We’ve got a new team. We’ve got new players. It’s an opener. You throw a lot of that stuff out because you know everybody’s going to be playing at their highest level in their opener.”

About the Author

Follow Erika LeFlouria on twitter

Erika is an intern with the sports team. She is a recent graduate of Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in Media and Communication Studies. She has written for Softball America, Volleyball Magazine, Her Campus FSU, College Magazine and served as the Deputy Sports Editor for the FSView & Florida Flambeau.

