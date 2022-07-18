LSU kicks off SEC Media Days discussing new look, opener against FSU

“There is a lot to take away from my past two seasons here at LSU,” Ojulari said. “Coach O (Ed Orgeron) did an amazing job coaching us, and we had a great staff under him, in my opinion. As high-level players, we must take away what we did wrong the last couple of seasons and make it better this season, so we do not repeat the same mistakes.”

The main focus for the Tigers now is their Sept. 4 opener against Florida State in New Orleans. LSU is hoping to use Kelly’s past success against the Seminoles to its advantage.

“I know a lot about what they want to do offensively, though they lost their offensive coordinator,” Kelly said. “There’s a lot of familiar notes that we can go back to. We’ve got a new team. We’ve got new players. It’s an opener. You throw a lot of that stuff out because you know everybody’s going to be playing at their highest level in their opener.”