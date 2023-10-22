Long hitters drive for dough at Bobby Jones Golf Course

And when the final day of the World Long Drive Champions were finished, it was top-ranked Kyle Berkshire who walked off with his third Open Division title and a check for $75,000. Monica Lieving won the Women’s Division and earned $25,000.

The competition was filled with non-traditional swings. Semifinalist Zack Holton’s preshot routine involves lifting his left leg and his right leg to trigger his swing. Several began or completed their swing completely open, similar to Braves’ second baseman Ozzie Albies when he faces a left-handed pitcher.

Other than the additional length on his driver, Berkshire’s swing looks like that of a normal golfer -- he played college golf at North Texas and Central Florida -- except the orange Bridgestone golf balls just seem to go forever.

And the 6-foot-3 Floridian with the mid-shoulder length hair certainly has a flair for the dramatic. In his first-round win over Justin James, Berkshire was down to his last of six balls when he launched one 432 yards in order to advance. He beat Zack Holton in the second round with a 398-yard drive. And in the final match against Sean Johnson, Berkshire closed the match with a 398-yard blast.

Berkshire, 37, also won the title in 2019 and 2021. His clubhead speed has been measured at 145 mph.

“For me it’s about legacy,” Berkshire said. “I want to be the greatest, but I don’t think I’d put myself there just yet. I’ve got some more work to do in my career. The first (championship) was awesome, the second one was reaffirming, but I feel this one was redemption.”

The women’s competition lacked the same drama in the final round. No. 1-ranked Phillis Meti, a New Zealand native and Atlanta resident, had dominated the first two rounds. Her 382-yard poke in the first round Sunday was the longest struck by a woman all week. Lieving, of Colorado, advanced past the first round with a drive of 319 yards and moved on from the second round with a 349-yarder.

But in the final, Meti failed to put any of her six balls in the grid. All Lieving needed to do was smooth one in the fairway to secure the win, which she did at 288 yards.

“I’m proud of myself,” Lieving said. “I worked really hard and I was always there for myself. This just shows that if you work hard, trust in yourself, you can be here.”

Atlanta resident Alexis Belton won her first-round match over Floridian Gabi Powell with a long ball of 322 yard, but lost to Lieving in the semifinals.

Ryan Reisbeck of Salt Lake City won the Senior Division earlier in the competition, beating Robert Oristaglio in the final with a drive of 372 yards.

The championship drew a crowd of about 1,500 spectators, filling the grandstands behind the teeing area and spilling onto the peripheral area. Organizers, who held the event on a real golf course for the first time, and Bobby Jones officials signed a one-year agreement to stage the event in Atlanta. It is uncertain whether it will return.