Local golf: Tim Weinhart wins Georgia PGA title for fourth time

Jake Keen of Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus was only three shots behind after two rounds but had to withdraw to return home for the birth of his second child. Brian Albertson, the PGA professional at Coosa Country Club in Rome, had a hole-in-one.

Weinhart, who was inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year, joined the late Dewitt Weaver (six), Stephen Keppler (four) and James Mason (four) as professionals with four section championships.

He is one of four players to win the Georgia PGA Grand Slam: the Georgia Open, Georgia PGA Section, Atlanta Open and Georgia PGA Match Play Championship. He is a 10-time Georgia Player of the Year and has qualified for the PGA Championship five times.

“I’m very thankful and humbled by God’s work within me and by making me a better person,” Weinhart said.

Stephen Behr of Atlanta, shown here at the 2021 Georgia Amateur, will compete in the 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.

U.S. Mid-Amateur features six Georgians

Atlanta’s Stephen Behr leads a group of six Georgians in the field for the 41st U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, which begins Saturday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Behr, who played at Clemson, reached the round of 16 at the U.S. Mid-Am in 2018 and 2021. He was stroke-play medalist in 2018. He tied for third at the 2021 Georgia Amateur and won the 2021 National Club Championship at Pinehurst. His father, PGA professional Steve Behr, will be his caddie.

Other Georgians in the field are Franco Castro of Atlanta, Dalton Melnyk of Atlanta, Christian Raynor of Kennesaw, Dillon Humphrey of Roswell and Todd Eaker of Lawrenceville. Former Georgia Tech standout Michael Barbosa, who lives in Vero Beach, Fla., also qualified.

After 36 holes of stroke play, the top 64 advance to match play. The championship match will be Sept. 15. The mid-am is open to players 25 and older.

Two share medalist at U.S. Women’s Mid-Am qualifier

Ket P. Vanderpool of Atlanta and Erin Packer of LaGrange shot 4-over 75s and tied for medalist at the qualifier for the 35th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur at the Country Club of Roswell.

Lexie Toth of Atlanta and Linda Jeffery of Alabama earned the other two spots, with Carolyn Barbee of Cartersville and Ashley Barnes of Alma taking the two alternate slots.

Georgia Hall of Famer Laura Coble of Augusta finished first alternate at the qualifier in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Kristin Culpepper of Columbus was second alternate at the qualifier in Montgomery, Ala.

The U.S. Women’s Mid-Am will be played Sept. 17-22 at Fiddlesticks Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla.

Chris Waters to defend Georgia Public Links title

Defending champion Chris Waters of Evans leads a field of 120 who will compete in the Georgia Public Links Championship, Sept. 10-11, at Woodmont Golf and Country Club in Canton. Waters is a four-time winner of the event, also taking the title in 2014, 2016 and 2019. The 36-hole stroke-play tournament is open to players who are not members of a private club.

Northwest Georgia side qualifies for U.S. Women’s Four-Ball

Ella Manley of Calhoun and Thanana Kotchasanmanee of Rome teamed to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Four-Ball Championship. They shot 5-under 66 at the Country Club of Roswell and tied with Sophie Linder of Tennessee and Emerson Blair of Mississippi. The championship will be played May 13-17 at The Home Course in DuPont, Wash.

True Spec opens second location in Cartersville

True Spec Golf, a custom club fitter and builder, has opened a new location at Cartersville Country Club next to the Scott Hamilton Golf Academy. True Spec North Georgia will feature an indoor-to-outdoor fitting space with a short-game area and state-of-the-art fitting bay. True Spec’s matrix has more than 50,000 clubhead and shaft combinations from every major manufacturer.

Folds of Honor sets record for scholarships

Folds of Honor, a military foundation that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have died or been disabled while serving, set a record by awarding nearly 9,000 scholarships worth approximately $40 million for 2022-23.

There were 711 scholarships awarded to students in Georgia. Only Texas (1,175) and North Carolina (836) received more scholarships. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships valued at nearly $200 million.

Miscellaneous

Longtime PGA of America executive Ryan Cannon has joined global sports marketing agency Outlyr. Cannon most recently served as senior director for the PGA Reach program. He served as championship director for the 2001 and 2011 PGA Championships played at the Atlanta Athletic Club. … Atkins Park Restaurant and Bar in Virginia Highlands will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a charity golf tournament Sept. 28 at Heritage Golf Links. The event benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in memory of restaurant founder Warren Bruno, who lost his battle with lymphoma in 2012.