Kyle Mueller goes wire-to-wire to win Georgia Open

Mini-tour professional Kyle Mueller of Athens led wire-to-wire and claimed the 73rd Georgia Open at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.
Mueller closed with an even-par 72 to finish at 14-under 274 and take a two-shot win over Nicolas Cassidy, who recently turned pro after finishing at the University of Georgia.
Greg Edwards, a PGA professional at East Lake Golf Club, minitour player Alex Shead of Appling and Parker Claxton, who plays at Georgia Southern, tied for third at 11-under 277. Claxton was low amateur.
Mueller played at the University of Michigan, where he was an All-America, and turned pro in 2018. He has made appearances on PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada. He has twice qualified for the U.S. Open by advancing through local and final qualifying.
