Kyle Mueller goes wire-to-wire to win Georgia Open

Mini-tour professional Kyle Mueller of Athens led wire-to-wire and claimed the 73rd Georgia Open at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.

Mueller closed with an even-par 72 to finish at 14-under 274 and take a two-shot win over Nicolas Cassidy, who recently turned pro after finishing at the University of Georgia.

Greg Edwards, a PGA professional at East Lake Golf Club, minitour player Alex Shead of Appling and Parker Claxton, who plays at Georgia Southern, tied for third at 11-under 277. Claxton was low amateur.