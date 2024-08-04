Sports

Kyle Mueller goes wire-to-wire to win Georgia Open

Kyle Mueller of Athens led wire-to-wire to win the 73rd Georgia Open championship on Aug. 4, 2024, in Valdosta.

Credit: Georgia PGA

Credit: Georgia PGA

Kyle Mueller of Athens led wire-to-wire to win the 73rd Georgia Open championship on Aug. 4, 2024, in Valdosta.
By
15 minutes ago

Mini-tour professional Kyle Mueller of Athens led wire-to-wire and claimed the 73rd Georgia Open at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.

Mueller closed with an even-par 72 to finish at 14-under 274 and take a two-shot win over Nicolas Cassidy, who recently turned pro after finishing at the University of Georgia.

Greg Edwards, a PGA professional at East Lake Golf Club, minitour player Alex Shead of Appling and Parker Claxton, who plays at Georgia Southern, tied for third at 11-under 277. Claxton was low amateur.

Mueller played at the University of Michigan, where he was an All-America, and turned pro in 2018. He has made appearances on PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada. He has twice qualified for the U.S. Open by advancing through local and final qualifying.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jhonattan Vegas wins the 3M Open with a closing birdie, his first victory in 7 years
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Scheffler picked a good time to expand his trophy case. An Olympic gold would be a nice...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Fleetwood on familiar turf and shares lead as Olympic chase for gold takes shape
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Longtime Phelps coach Bob Bowman was in tears watching new star pupil Léon Marchand win...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sha’Carri Richardson’s comeback halted by Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia in 100 meters
Atlanta TV sports listings
Valdosta takes advantage of early margin to defeat Adel Cook
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians