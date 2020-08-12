Kennesaw State won’t play football this fall

Kennesaw State was voted as the 2020 preseason conference favorite last month - the fourth straight year topping the conference’s preseason poll - and won the Big South title in 2018.

“While we are disappointed our student-athletes will not have a chance to compete for a championship this fall, we remain committed to working with the Big South Conference and non-conference partners to build an exciting spring football schedule for our players, fans and Kennesaw State student body,” director of athletics Milton Overton said in a statement released by the school.