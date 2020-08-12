Kennesaw State won’t play football this fall

The Big South Conference, which includes Kennesaw State, announced Wednesday the postponement of the fall football season with the intent of playing in the spring.
Kennesaw State was voted as the 2020 preseason conference favorite last month - the fourth straight year topping the conference’s preseason poll - and won the Big South title in 2018.
“While we are disappointed our student-athletes will not have a chance to compete for a championship this fall, we remain committed to working with the Big South Conference and non-conference partners to build an exciting spring football schedule for our players, fans and Kennesaw State student body,” director of athletics Milton Overton said in a statement released by the school.