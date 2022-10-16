Kennesaw State unable to slow Central Arkansas’ offense

Trailing 27-10 at halftime, the Owls (2-4, 1-2) showed signs of life in the third quarter. Kennesaw State cut its deficit to 10 points midway through the period after a 53-yard touchdown catch by Yesiah Clemons.

Markeith Montgomery’s interception on the next drive presented another opportunity for Kennesaw State’s offense, but the Owls couldn’t capitalize.

Instead, Central Arkansas answered with another score and led 34-17.

One of the few bright spots for the Owls happened on special teams.

Gabriel Benyard recovered a muffed punt that jump-started the offense en route to its first score.

Later in the second quarter, a fake-punt rush by Carlos Allen gained 31 yards and gave the Owls excellent field position. Kennesaw State missed the field-goal attempt, though.

“Those two things were good, but we didn’t get any points,” Bohannon said. “It was good, it was fun, it was momentum, but we didn’t get any points.”

The Owls also failed to take advantage of a lost fumble by Central Arkansas.

Xavier Shepherd threw for 211 yards for Kennesaw State.