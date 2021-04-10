Kennesaw State loses game, shot at Big South title

Kennesaw State rushed for only 161 yards, much of that because Monmouth built a large early lead, and because Monmouth registered six sacks for minus-40 yards.

Owls quarterback Jonathan Murphy threw for 167 yards on 9-of-18 passing, with one touchdown and one interception.

Monmouth scored two touchdowns off Kennesaw State turnovers.

With the victory, Monmouth receives the Big South’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, which start April 24. This was the fourth consecutive season that the KSU-Monmouth game determined the Big South title. KSU won in 2017 (52-21) and 2018 (51-14) and Monmouth in 2019 (45-21).

With its regular season completed, Kennesaw State must wait until the at-large berths in the playoffs are announced April 18 to know if its spring season will continue. If not, the Owls’ next game is scheduled for Sept. 4 against Reinhardt at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.