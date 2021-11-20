Kennesaw State earns Big South title with win against Monmouth

The Owls had no problem running the football, as they finished with 472 yards rushing. Quarterback Xavier Shepherd finished as the leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, with 118 yards on 29 carries and four touchdowns.

“We kind of envisioned this back in August,” Shepherd said. “We got better throughout the week and produced on the field like we wanted.”

Next for Kennesaw State is an appearance in the FCS playoffs. The field for the playoffs will be announced Sunday afternoon.

After rushing touchdowns by Shepherd and running back Adeolu Adeleke, the Owls went up 14-0 in the first quarter. Shepherd scored on a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter that put the Owls up 21-0.

The Hawks managed to score on a kickoff return by receiver Lonnie Moore on the ensuing possession and cut the Owls’ lead back to 14. Shepherd added another touchdown while the Hawks kicked a field goal heading into halftime, making the score 28-10.

The Owls outscored the Hawks 14-0 in the third quarter. Shepherd scored his third touchdown with a goal-line rushing touchdown while running back Iaan Cousin scored on a 38-yard rushing touchdown.

Cousin finished the game with 114 yards on three carries.