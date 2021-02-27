Kennesaw State defeats Shorter in turnover-heavy opener

Dennis left the game for an undisclosed reason soon after. Backups Harold Cook and Brandon Dickerson passed for 79 yards on 24 attempts and 12 yards on seven attempts, respectively.

The Hawks relinquished their lead early in the second quarter.

Bryant scored the Owls’ first points with just over nine minutes left in the first half. His four-yard rush capped a 10 play, 61-yard drive. He then added two more rushing touchdowns, one before halftime and another in the final 10 minutes of the game.

When Kennesaw State is in the red zone, it usually can count on Bryant to punch it in. His performance Saturday continued a trend from the 2019 season, when Bryant finished second in the FCS in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks. He made only three starts at the position.

Unfortunately for Bryant, his first start of 2021 was defined not only by rushing touchdowns but also by his team’s penchant for losing the ball. Bryant recovered his own fumble and threw one interception.

Jonathan Murphy, Bryant’s backup quarterback, fumbled twice. Running back Preston Daniels added another fumble.

Kennesaw State finished with 338 yards of offense compared with Shorter’s 160. The Owls averaged 422 yards in 2019 while outscoring their opponents by almost 20 points.

Shorter, a Baptist university in Rome, went 1-10 in the Gulf South Conference last season. Its only other game against Kennesaw State also resulted in a loss. The Owls’ first-ever team in 2015 beat the Hawks in that game 18-10.

Saturday’s game was delayed for about 15 minutes in the second quarter after what appeared to be a serious injury to Shorter defensive tackle Bruce Guyton. Before leaving the stadium in an ambulance, Guyton was surrounded by his teammates taking a knee on the field.