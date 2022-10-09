Kennesaw State defeats North Alabama in double overtime

KSU’s defense played aggressively, forcing three turnovers. The Owls’ offense turned the ball over twice. The defense and the game were an up-and-down affair of miscues, good plays, and penalties.

“At some point, we have to get all three phases going together,” Bohannon said of the takeaways and miscues. “We need to do a better job not beating ourselves while learning from the better things we did. It’s hard, but we can’t play like that week to week.”

Kennesaw State had to overcome adversity early, as it lost Murphy to an apparent knee injury on KSU’s first drive of the game. Shepherd took over and finished the drive with a touchdown.

Shepherd finished the game 13-of-18 passing for 172 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also gained 102 yards rushing on 34 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Overall, the Owls rushed for 277 yards on 69 carries and three touchdowns.

Kennesaw State returns to the field at 1 p.m. Saturday against Central Arkansas at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.