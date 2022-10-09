Kennesaw State defeats North Alabama in double overtime

Kennesaw State picked up its first conference victory of the season Saturday night by defeating North Alabama 40-34 in double overtime.
The game was not the cleanest affair, as there were five turnovers and tension on from both sides throughout the game, but Isaac Foster’s 12-yard run in the second overtime secured the win for the Owls (2-3, 1-1 ASUN).
The Owls’ two-point conversion attempt failed, but the KSU defense held on to stop North Alabama (1-4, 0-1) to seal the victory.
“I’m proud of the fact we found a way to finish,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. “Nothing is easy here right now. It is work; it is arduous. We were able to persevere and finish.”
Xavier Shepherd, in at quarterback for the injured Jonathan Murphy, appeared injured in overtime and left the game, giving way to third-string QB DeAngelo Hardy before making his return a play later, still looking labored. He then completed a touchdown pass to tie the score in the first overtime.
KSU’s defense played aggressively, forcing three turnovers. The Owls’ offense turned the ball over twice. The defense and the game were an up-and-down affair of miscues, good plays, and penalties.
“At some point, we have to get all three phases going together,” Bohannon said of the takeaways and miscues. “We need to do a better job not beating ourselves while learning from the better things we did. It’s hard, but we can’t play like that week to week.”
Kennesaw State had to overcome adversity early, as it lost Murphy to an apparent knee injury on KSU’s first drive of the game. Shepherd took over and finished the drive with a touchdown.
Shepherd finished the game 13-of-18 passing for 172 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also gained 102 yards rushing on 34 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Overall, the Owls rushed for 277 yards on 69 carries and three touchdowns.
Kennesaw State returns to the field at 1 p.m. Saturday against Central Arkansas at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
About the Author
Credit: Christopher Moore/Georgia State Athletics