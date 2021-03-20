Kennesaw State defeats Dixie State to remain undefeated

Kennesaw State finished with 309 rushing yards (147 yards in the first half and 162 in the second). Quarterback Tommy Bryant and running back Kyle Glover led the way with 97 rushing yards and 85 yards, respectively.

The Owls averaged 5.8 yards per rush Saturday, an improvement from their first two games. Against Charleston Southern on March 13, the Owls gained only 3.3 yards per rush.

“We got great push (from the offensive line) all day,” Glover said. “So I really just give them my credit for it. … Last game, we feel like we didn’t play to our standard. This game, we still have room for improvement, but I think we came out and played a lot harder.”

The Owls’ defense held Dixie State to 3.9 yards per rush. Senior linebacker Bryson Armstrong continued his strong season with 11 total tackles and seven solo tackles.

At times, the defense struggled to contain Dixie State’s passing offense. Quarterback Kody Wilstead threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryant countered by completing three of five attempts for 77 yards. He left Saturday’s game with a lower leg injury and is being evaluated, Bohannon said. Backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy didn’t play at all because of an injury. He has been an important player off the bench, having passed for 108 yards against Charleston Southern.

The Trailblazers kicked themselves in the foot in the second quarter by accumulating five penalties for minus-40 yards. When officials ruled receiver Jalen Powell ineligible downfield, they negated a passing touchdown from Wilstead to Jalen Powell.

Even with its mistakes, Dixie State stayed in the game as Kennesaw State’s defense wilted late. The Owls still aren’t firing on all cylinders, but the team will celebrate any win it can get, Bohannon said. Halfway through the regular season, the sixth-year head coach hopes they can get everyone on the same page.

“We’re kind of popcorning right now,” Bohannon said. “Defense plays good, offense plays bad. You know what I mean? If we get all three phases playing like they’re capable of, we have a chance to be a good football team. Right now we’re popcorning.”