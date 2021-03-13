Kennesaw State bags Bohannon’s 50th win in first conference game of season

Slow and steady drives have worked for Kennesaw State in the past. But even when Bryant led his team to the Charleston Southern 29-yard line on its second drive of the game, Owls kicker Nathan Robertson missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt short and wide right. Murphy’s big day — he completed four of five passes for 108 yards, an average of 27 yards per completion — made up for other deficiencies.

“We’re still growing a little bit in some areas,” Bohannon said. “They did a nice job of putting those guys in there, shooting the gap and creating a lot of penetration. We got to be a little more consistent at what we’re doing, in maintaining blocks and getting more surge at the line of scrimmage. Everything is getting stalemated.”

The Buccaneers (0-1, 0-1 Big South) struck first with a 18-yard passing touchdown to Cayden Jordan on their first drive of the second quarter. They didn’t score again until the middle of the fourth quarter when quarterback Jack Chambers punched it in on an 18-yard rush. The junior added another rushing touchdown with 1:47 left in the game, but the Owls (2-0, 1-0) thwarted the subsequent 2-point and onside-kick attempts. Chambers finished with 48 rushing yards and was 14-of-23 passing for 160 yards.

“We got to play harder late in the game,” said Owls linebacker Bryson Armstrong, who had five solo tackles, one-and-half sacks and two-and-a-half tackles for loss. “I don’t know if guys were tired or what. It was a little unacceptable at the end. But I would say overall, as a defense, we were a little better this week. I thought their quarterback did well scrambling and getting his receivers open.”

Kennesaw State led 10-7 at halftime after a strange sequence of events gave it a lead it wouldn’t lose. First, Owls free safety Jeremiah Compton blocked a punt to set up a short drive with 45 seconds remaining. Murphy then completed a screen pass to Caleb O’Neal, who shook off his defender and ran along the field’s edge to the 5-yard line.

Things got weird on the next play. Running back Isaac Foster couldn’t find a referee to give the ball to after a short rush. Kennesaw State had zero timeouts, so the clock ticked and Foster urgently spotted the ball himself. Foster — more talented as a football player than a referee — gave himself a few more yards than he deserved. The referees finally stopped the clock and moved the ball back before the Owls spiked it. Bohannon said Foster should have found an official sooner.

Robertson, however, finished the half on a happy note, knocking in a 25-yard field goal as the clock hit zero.

The Owls will face Dixie State at home March 20 in its second and last non-conference game of the spring season. All games are streamed on ESPN-Plus.