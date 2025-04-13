McIlroy-DeChambeau makes for a Masters final round worth watching

Guy who has flailed at Augusta National versus guy who looks like he’s figuring it out.

Tournament leader versus hunter.

And, apparently, no phone and Bridgerton versus no phone and James Bond.

A delicious final-round matchup has been set for the Masters, where Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have separated themselves for a Sunday showdown at Augusta National Golf Club.

On Saturday, McIlroy kept his foot on the gas with a second consecutive 6-under 66 to take the lead at 12 under through 54 holes. DeChambeau rode a hot putter for his third consecutive sub-70 round to maintain second place at 10 under, two shots back of McIlroy.

Lost in the Rory-Bryson frenzy is third-place contender Corey Conners, who, fittingly, is Canadian. World No. 1 logged an even-par 72 to remain at 5 under, in a four-way tie for sixth.

Regardless, we have the potential for a most memorable Masters Sunday.

“It will be the grandest stage that we’ve had in a long time, and I’m excited for it,” DeChambeau said.

Looming over the round will be the unavoidable question — can McIlroy finally win after 16 unsuccessful attempts at a green jacket, many of them as a favorite, and most memorably his final-round meltdown in 2011?

The post-round media session after his Saturday round was something of a mind probe, with a number of questions of varying directness about the state of his psyche and his ability to avoid a repeat of 2011, when he began the fourth round with a four-shot lead and shot an 8-over 80 to finish in a tie for 15th, a spectacular flameout.

Things that McIlroy said that can be held up for examination by amateur psychologists — he wants to stay in his “own little bubble,” he plans not to look at his phone until after the tournament ends, and he doesn’t want to be a robot, but he also doesn’t want to be too animated.

He said his plans for Saturday night included watching Bridgerton, the romantic drama series.

By comparison, DeChambeau said he would have no problem looking at his phone and said he might watch a James Bond movie, an interesting (and maybe meaningless) juxtaposition.

For whatever it was worth as an additional window into the soul, this also was of note: McIlroy spoke of how he would have to remind himself before Sunday’s final round “that there’s a long way to go.”

Meanwhile, DeChambeau said that the final round will be a “fun test.”

There’s some recent history here, too. A year ago at the U.S. Open, DeChambeau led McIlroy and two others by three strokes after the third round. In the final round, McIlroy bogeyed three of his last four holes and lost to DeChambeau by a stroke.

McIlroy’s Saturday included a historic run of 3’s worthy of Trae Young — he began the day by making six consecutive 3’s on the first six holes, including a chip-in eagle at the par-5 second to go from 6 under to 11 under in five holes. He became the first player in Masters history to start a round 3-3-3-3-3-3.

DeChambeau spilled in long putts on the first and 18th holes to begin and end the day with birdies, the latter a 47-foot bomb that sent the gallery into hysterics.

For the tournament, DeChambeau has taken 76 putts, by six the fewest of all players who made the cut.

A win Sunday would be DeChambeau’s third major and first Masters, at age 31. Only 46 players in history have won at least three majors.

For the 35-year-old McIlroy, it’s his 11th chance to complete the career grand slam after claiming wins in the British Open, U.S. Open and PGA Championship wins.

Only five players have accomplished it in the professional ranks. But the wait is growing. He won his fourth major at age 25 and hasn’t won one since.

The atmosphere will be charged. McIlroy is the sentimental favorite, but DeChambeau does not lack for fans, either.

“It’s about who can control themselves and who can execute the golf shots the best,” DeChambeau said.

It will be one guy trying to stay in his bubble and the other guy trying to burst it.