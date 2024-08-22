Ken Sugiura

Ken Sugiura’s postcard from Dublin

Credit: Ken Sugiura

Credit: Ken Sugiura

By
1 hour ago

Greetings from Ireland!

It’s my great privilege to be reporting from Ireland for the second time in nine years following my coverage of Georgia Tech’s last-minute win over Boston College in the 2016 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium.

In hopes of providing you with a more personal look at my goings-on in Ireland, I’m putting together a series of photos from my travels, all of them worthy of being framed in a gallery of average photos. Peruse away, and check back for additions to the album.

The entrance to Dublin's Heuston Station, one of the primary train stations in the city. It was completed in 1846, making it slightly older than Five Points. I visited Heuston to travel to visit the family of Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan in Castleisland in the country's southwest. Georgia Tech fans making the trip expecting to see "Book of Mormon" will be disappointed; it doesn't open in Dublin until next year. (AJC photo by Ken Sugiura)

Credit: Ken Sugiura

icon to expand image

Credit: Ken Sugiura

A view of Main Street in Castleisland, Ireland, which I visited Wednesday to meet the parents of Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan as well as two friends and two former coaches. Castleisland is a town of about 2,500. This street is exceptionally wide, according to storiedkerry.com, and has its width because a row of houses in the middle of the street were demolished, leaving one wide street instead of two narrower ones. Interesting fact shared by Shanahan's father Jack. There used to be 52 pubs in Castleisland, but now because of people's changing habits there are only eight or nine. I have to say that still seems like a pretty high per-capita rate. (AJC photo by Ken Sugiura)

Credit: Ken Sugiura

icon to expand image

Credit: Ken Sugiura

Bags of Tayto chips in a vending machine in Heuston Station. Tayto is a popular brand of chips (excuse me, "crisps," in Ireland). I confess I did not partake this time, but will make a point to. (AJC photo by Ken Sugiura)

Credit: Ken Sugiura

icon to expand image

Credit: Ken Sugiura

