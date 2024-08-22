Ken Sugiura’s postcard from Dublin

Greetings from Ireland!

It’s my great privilege to be reporting from Ireland for the second time in nine years following my coverage of Georgia Tech’s last-minute win over Boston College in the 2016 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium.

In hopes of providing you with a more personal look at my goings-on in Ireland, I’m putting together a series of photos from my travels, all of them worthy of being framed in a gallery of average photos. Peruse away, and check back for additions to the album.