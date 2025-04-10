AUGUSTA – Shadows grew long on an idyllic Wednesday at the Masters. The sunlight, peeking from behind a cloud, cast a golden glow. The Par 3 Contest was long since over. In other parts of town, competitors were surely sitting down for dinner, their prep work in the books.
But on the Augusta National Golf Club driving range, Bryson DeChambeau kept swinging, rifling one shot after another. He worked on different clubs with his trademark straight-arm swing and checked video recorded on a tablet by his coach. For the last stretch of his session, the range belonged solely to the 31-year-old Californian – the last man on the range on the day before the Masters.
“Like always, I’m always looking to improve,” DeChambeau told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after he finally packed up. “I love it.”
Who can resist this archetype, the grinder putting in overtime the day before the big tournament?
DeChambeau, for one, relished it. He hit balls for about an hour before retiring at about 6:30 p.m., having put in about an hour’s worth of practice. He outlasted another range rat, PGA Tour player Adam Schenk, by about 15 minutes.
“It does say something, I think, about who I am,” DeChambeau said. “Dedication, perseverance and my care, my passion for it. I think it says a lot about that.”
This was no show. The musclebound DeChambeau is known for his work ethic and length. Phil Mickelson once said that “nobody works harder than Bryson.” It has worked. DeChambeau won his first major, the 2020 U.S. Open, and scored nine victories on the PGA Tour before leaving for the LIV Golf tour in 2022. Last year, he added his second U.S. Open title.
DeChambeau went on, speaking a sentiment that would resonate with just about anyone who has ever played a round of golf.
“And it’s also fun, interacting with the crowd,” he said. “My favorite time to hit golf balls is when the sun’s starting to set, anyway. Why not do it here at the best place on earth?”
The session actually came to an end because of a fan. At about 6:30 p.m., a security guard walked up to the 100 or so remaining fans in the stands behind the range that they would have to leave. Some got the message and left. Others tried to linger for as long as possible. A young woman asked if she could ask for an autograph. The security guard relented but said it was not likely to be granted.
She yelled out.
“Bryson, can I have your signature?”
Maybe 20 yards away, DeChambeau was huddled with two members of his team, coach Dana Dahlquist and manager Connor Olson. He broke from the group and walked over to the stands. He signed for the fan and perhaps 20 more who had quickly gathered. And then, finally, it was time for DeChambeau to call it a day.
His plan for the rest of the evening:
“Go rest, relax, get my hands right for (Thursday),” DeChambeau said.
Thursday at 1:23 p.m., he’ll make his ninth start at his favorite place on earth.
