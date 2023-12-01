Greg Sankey finds himself in unusual role of touting SEC’s football validity

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey rarely has no such problems. At a videoconference with media on Thursday prior to the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama, Sankey tossed out this gem. Based on minutes consumed by the public, the SEC was the most-viewed football conference this fall.

No clever framing necessary.

It was part of an answer about the SEC’s plans in moving on from its lucrative partnership with CBS to have first pick of the week’s games to air during its 3:30 p.m. window to an even more lucrative contract with ESPN. (Sankey said that while there will always be a 3:30 p.m. ET game on ABC, the best game of the day might be broadcast during primetime.)

“The broadcast window has become all day from an ABC standpoint,” Sankey said.

But on this occasion, Sankey did actually have a little bit of work to do in painting a favorable picture for his league. It regarded the hot topic of the week – could the SEC get squeezed out of the final four-team College Football Playoff?

As you may have read or heard, there exists a good possibility that, should Alabama upset Georgia, it could put the league in position of having no representative in the CFP. Alabama would be 12-1 and a league champion, but there could be three undefeated conference champions by Saturday night – Michigan, Washington and Florida State and a fourth champion (Texas) that convincingly defeated the Tide head to head in Tuscaloosa in September. Georgia would also be 12-1, but would not have a conference title, a most significant unchecked box.

Sankey was asked whether he believed the SEC should have a seat at the table regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s game and if he also thought the CFP selection committee would see it the same way.

“I do,” he said. “I think people would expect me to answer that I do.”

He then went on to present a supporting statistical argument – there are three teams in the latest top 10 with three or more wins over teams in the current top 25 and two of them are Alabama and Georgia. (The third is Washington.)

He also mentioned Georgia distinguishing itself as the two-time defending national champion and that Alabama, with one loss, has continued to improve and win significant games. He wasn’t quite done. He noted the “unparalleled success” of SEC teams in the playoff, which is also accurate.

The problem with his argument is that what a team did last year (or the year before that, for that matter) is not supposed to have sway with the selection committee, nor is conference affiliation. Sankey was using arguments that, while presumably difficult to ignore, are supposed to be, in fact, ignored.

It’d be a little like if a restaurant was being fined for health-code violations and the owner’s defense was “but our hamburgers are the best in the city.”

Sankey did argue strength of schedule, although he didn’t bring up that Georgia’s strength of schedule is ranked 59th in FBS, according to ESPN’s metrics, behind potential playoff teams Texas (13th), Michigan (36th), Washington (46th) and Florida State (56th). Alabama is 31st.

He also didn’t bring up head-to-head, another key CFP committee factor, as Texas beat Alabama. And, obviously, should Georgia fail and jeopardize the SEC’s chances, another factor – common opponents – won’t come to the conference’s aid.

To wit, let’s say the committee wanted to compare a 12-1 Georgia and a 12-1 Texas, the latter the Big 12 champion.

Not only would the Longhorns have a stronger strength of schedule, but they would have beaten the only common opponent they shared with Georgia and done so on the road in convincing fashion while the Bulldogs would have lost to the Tide on a neutral field.

Further, should Texas win Saturday over No. 25 Kansas State, the Longhorns would also have three wins over current top-25 teams – the metric that Sankey apparently has decided that the selection committee ought to really consider – and one of them was against, of course, Alabama.

You could make the very easy case that Georgia has the look of a team that ought to be in the playoff regardless of what happens Saturday. The three top-25 wins over Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee (by a combined 120-48, no less, in successive weeks) were impressive for anyone who saw them. Meanwhile, Washington’s three top-25 wins were by a combined 89-77.

Total offense and total defense aren’t the preference of the advanced statistics crowd, but they must mean something. There’s only one team in FBS that is ranked in the top 10 in FBS in total offense and total defense and it happens to be Georgia.

And it does feel like the fact that Georgia is the two-time defending national champion ought to matter, and that Georgia’s only potential loss being to the No. 8 team should be taken into consideration even if it doesn’t have a conference championshp.

But it all may not matter. And, further, those are the rules that Sankey and the SEC agreed to when the committee was formed.

It would seem most odd if an SEC-less playoff field is announced on Sunday. The last four CFP champions hailed from the conference where it just means more.

But at least Sankey can take comfort in knowing the playoff field will expand to 12 teams next year and will make room for the six highest-ranked conference champions. Sankey presumably won’t need to campaign then.