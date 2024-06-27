John Isner ready to bid fond farewell to the Atlanta Open

Isner reached the finals nine times in his career at the Atlanta Open while participating in all four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

The Atlanta Open allowed Isner to grow as a player. When first starting at the event, Isner faced some adversity. He said, “I think the first two years of the event, I lost in the finals. It kind of stung. Both of them had been three sets and you start to question, ‘am I ever going to win this?’”

After continually coming back to Atlanta, Isner finally found a stride. He continued, “Year after that or the second year after that was probably the best way to get over the finish line to win for the first time in my career. I would have never imagined to win five times after that. But again, it just goes back to how lucky I’ve been. I’ve played this tournament for so long and to be healthy every single year and to be able to come out here and compete.”

Because of his a successful career at the University of Georgia, Isner was known as a fan favorite in Atlanta. Isner said, “The support from this town and the fans and the night matches in this tournament are just so much fun to be a part of, you know the sun goes down, it is so much fun to play here. I think the legacy is in how well this town supported the event and made it very special.”

Isner and his partner, Andy Roddick, will take on the famous doubles duo Bob and Mike Bryan in an exhibition match at the Atlanta Open on July 22. Despite all players on the court being retired, each player is ecstatic for the matchup.

“Two singles players typically can beat a good doubles team,” Isner said. “Now a great doubles team, like Bob and Mike Bryan, probably not.” He continued, “Me personally, I am 2-17 against them, so I’ll be looking to make it 3-17 on (that) Monday night.”

Despite retirement, tennis still is very apparent in Isner’s life. Isner said, “When you do something for so long, going back to my college days for really 20 years, I was doing the same thing over and over again, and all of a sudden it ends and it’s different. But I am lucky to have an amazing life at home.”

Wimbledon is fast approaching in July, and Isner will be returning to it, however this time not on the court.

“I’m going to be doing some TV actually for ESPN at Wimbledon,” Isner said. “So I’m trying to learn a thing or two from the greats and try my hand out on TV.”

Isner’s legacy at Wimbledon will be remembered by tennis fans forever. Isner won the longest tennis match in tournament history, one that lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes in 2010.

With the Atlanta Open ending, Isner always will remember his career in Atlanta.

Isner said, “I won’t quite get over the finish line to play every single edition, but this tournament is so near and dear to my heart.”

He continued, “There is a lot of success here. The best tournament you know of my whole career no doubt and made the finals nine times, but anytime I can give back and support the event that meant so much to me, I’m always gonna do that.”