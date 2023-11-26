Jessie Bates III stars for Falcons’ defense in win over the Saints

“I was so hype,” Bates said. “I couldn’t even think about it. Then I see Bud (Dupree), (saying) like, ‘Do the bomb. Do the bomb.’ I’m like, ‘Alright. Bomb. Bomb,’ throwing the ball up… It shows how well connected this team is getting.”

It wasn’t just the celebration that was explosive in the Falcons’ 24-15 defeat of New Orleans on Sunday — Bates was, too. He headlined the afternoon’s biggest plays with his pick-six in the first quarter and a forced fumble late in the third, finding New Orleans’ Taysom Hill and punching the ball out.

Aside from his headline-making plays, Bates proved effective in backing up his teammates and making tackles. He led Atlanta with 12 tackles, acting as the last line of defense when Saints’ players worked their way downfield.

The Falcons’ defense excelled near the goal line on Sunday, holding the Saints to a zero-for-five red zone performance. Linebacker Kaden Elliss credited Bates with that success, calling him “special.”

Coach Arthur Smith said Bates puts lots of work in and also makes an effort during the game, like when he worked down the sideline on his touchdown. His forced fumble was a “turning point” on Sunday, Smith said.

At that point, the Saints were well within striking distance — down just 14-12. For players, the momentum shift post-fumble felt clear.

Bates’ interception and forced fumble led to the “biggest sigh of relief,” Elliss said.

“They were moving the ball quick on us and (we were) like, ‘Come on. We’ve got to make a play,’” Elliss said. “You always say that, and then he’s the guy who goes out there and actually does it… Seeing him go out there and do that sparks life.”

Bates said he feels like momentum swings happen any time turnovers happen in the end zone. He pointed to the Falcons’ subsequent scoring drive post-fumble, calling it “critical.” A play like the forced fumble is an example of what Atlanta’s defense wants to embrace going forward, he said.

Bates’ strong performance came after the Falcons’ defense had a difficult few games entering the bye week.

Among the Falcons’ woes: giving up 25 points against the Cardinals on Nov. 12 — one of Arizona’s highest point totals all season — and struggling against inexperienced quarterbacks like the Vikings’ Joshua Dobbs and Tennessee’s Will Levis.

Bates’ efforts ensured Sunday was not a repeat of those matchups. The win also brought a sense of relief, he said.

“You come off three or four losses, everybody’s asking questions,” Bates said. “‘Is Arthur going to be here? Are they making the right decisions with the quarterbacks?’”

“One thing I love about this team is our mindset and being able to block out all the noise and just get back to work. The job’s not finished. We’ve got a long season ahead. We’ve got to keep playing our best ball around this time and we’ll be just fine.”