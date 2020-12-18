HS football state semifinals: Gwinnett has six teams still standing

A record six Gwinnett teams are in the high school football semifinals, which will be played at 16 venues across the state Friday night.

Three of those Gwinnett teams are in the highest classification as Collins Hill, playing at home against Lowndes, joins Norcross and Grayson in the 7A final four. Buford in 6A, Greater Atlanta Christian in 3A and Wesleyan in 1A Private also represent Gwinnett.