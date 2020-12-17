X

Maxwell Semifinal projections

High schools | 27 minutes ago
By Loren Maxwell

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Dec 18

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
99.76AAAAAAAGrayson58.3%22 - 202NorcrossAAAAAAA
92.32AAAAAABuford61.5%23 - 203ValdostaAAAAAA
92.00AAAAAAALowndes72.0%26 - 179Collins HillAAAAAAA
91.60AAAAAALee County69.0%27 - 207WestlakeAAAAAA
87.56AAAAACartersville61.0%21 - 192CoffeeAAAAA
82.70AAACrisp County51.8%17 - 170Pierce CountyAAA
81.90AAAOconee County66.3%21 - 147Greater Atlanta ChristianAAA
80.43AAAAMarist58.9%19 - 145BainbridgeAAAA
76.93AAAAJefferson77.4%28 - 199BenedictineAAAA
75.47AAAAAWarner Robins93.4%35 - 1322Jones CountyAAAAA
70.81A PublicMetter52.1%17 - 161Irwin CountyA Public
70.21AARabun County72.7%27 - 207CallawayAA
66.64AAFitzgerald91.5%31 - 1021Jefferson CountyAA
64.13A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian89.3%31 - 1318WesleyanA Private
63.70A PublicBrooks County86.5%28 - 1216Clinch CountyA Public
58.19A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)73.4%22 - 148Calvary DayA Private

