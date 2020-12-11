HS football playoffs: A look at state quarterfinals

The best teams keep winning in the Georgia high school football playoffs, but some are destined to lose Friday night in the quarterfinals.
Eight games are between teams ranked in the top four in their classifications. Those include No. 2 Warner Robins at No. 1 Blessed Trinity in Class 5A and No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian at No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian in Class A Private.
No. 1 and No. 2 teams have played 20 times in the quarterfinals since 1985, and the No. 1 team has won 11 of them, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
