HS football playoffs: A look at state quarterfinals

Eight games are between teams ranked in the top four in their classifications. Those include No. 2 Warner Robins at No. 1 Blessed Trinity in Class 5A and No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian at No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian in Class A Private.

No. 1 and No. 2 teams have played 20 times in the quarterfinals since 1985, and the No. 1 team has won 11 of them, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.