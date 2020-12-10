X

Maxwell Quarterfinal projections

By Loren Maxwell

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Dec 11

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
94.19AAAAAAAColquitt County89.2%30 - 1317NorcrossAAAAAAA
91.04AAAAAWarner Robins57.0%26 - 224Blessed TrinityAAAAA
89.80AAAAAAALowndes78.2%27 - 1413MiltonAAAAAAA
86.97AAAAAWare County64.9%23 - 194CartersvilleAAAAA
86.91AAAAAABuford70.2%23 - 167HughesAAAAAA
85.84AAAAAAWestlake70.2%21 - 147AllatoonaAAAAAA
84.21AAAAAAValdosta71.1%27 - 207CarrolltonAAAAAA
83.74AAAAAAACollins Hill71.5%27 - 198ParkviewAAAAAAA
83.26AAACedar Grove72.3%21 - 129Crisp CountyAAA
81.12AAAAAALee County86.5%29 - 1415River RidgeAAAAAA
80.95AAAOconee County66.2%20 - 146Peach CountyAAA
80.32AAAAACoffee68.6%26 - 206CalhounAAAAA
78.98AAAAAAAGrayson95.3%31 - 031West ForsythAAAAAAA
76.57AAAGreater Atlanta Christian56.6%21 - 201Appling CountyAAA
74.64AAAABainbridge54.3%17 - 143CedartownAAAA
71.57A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian75.7%28 - 199Eagle's Landing ChristianA Private
70.19AAAPierce County83.8%28 - 1414Carver (Atlanta)AAA
69.19AAAAAJones County70.5%26 - 197EastsideAAAAA
68.45AAThomasville64.3%22 - 184CallawayAA
66.52AAFitzgerald88.2%28 - 1315Fannin CountyAA
65.08AAAAJefferson95.7%31 - 031Carver (Columbus)AAAA
64.82A PublicIrwin County68.0%21 - 156CommerceA Public
64.26AAAAMarist90.8%26 - 026PerryAAAA
63.80AARabun County86.9%34 - 1717Bleckley CountyAA
62.64A PublicBrooks County85.2%28 - 1414Washington-WilkesA Public
61.80A PrivateFellowship Christian92.0%31 - 724Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)A Private
61.29AAAABenedictine85.4%33 - 1815RiverdaleAAAA
59.81A PrivateSavannah Christian55.6%21 - 201WesleyanA Private
59.29AAJefferson County68.1%24 - 195BremenAA
56.97A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy74.3%24 - 1410Calvary DayA Private
54.57A PublicClinch County70.8%21 - 138Lincoln CountyA Public
48.28A PublicMetter94.6%28 - 028Warren CountyA Public
43.46GISA AAAJohn Milledge Academy97.9%34 - 034Frederica AcademyGISA AAA
42.27GISA AAGatewood School70.6%23 - 158Brentwood SchoolGISA AA

