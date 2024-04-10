Week 9 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No.1 North Paulding remains the top team after shutting out Wheeler 19-0 in their only game this week. No. 2 Lambert, No. 3 Buford, and No. 4 Walton all enjoyed idle weeks. No. 5 West Forsyth defeated Centennial 13-5 on Tuesday night. No. 6 Mill Creek, No. 7 East Coweta, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Mountain View, and No. 10 Milton round out the poll. No changes in the poll this week.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the rankings despite going 2-2 this week. The Lady Eagles defeated Holton-Arms (MD) and Forsyth Central but lost to out-of-state Paul VI (VA) and St. Stephens(VA). No. 2 Cherokee, No. 3 Walton, No. 4 Hillgrove, and No. 5 West Forsyth round out the top five. Hillgrove and West Forsyth each had impressive wins this past week. No. 6 Campbell, No. 7 North Paulding, No. 8 South Forsyth, No. 9 Brookwood, and No. 10 Mill Creek round out the poll.

In Class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell enjoyed an idle week with no games scheduled. No. 2 North Forsyth picked up a top-ten win against Sequoyah in a high-scoring affair that saw the teams combine for 26 points. No. 3 Lassiter picked up a dominant 22-0 win against Sprayberry. No. 4 Allatoona and No. 5 were both idle this past week. No. 6 Alpharetta, No. 7 Cambridge, No. 8 Sequoyah, No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian, and No. 10 Greenbrier round out the poll. Woodstock slides out of the poll and Greenbrier makes its first appearance in the poll. Greenbrier has won 10 consecutive games, with four of those wins coming from out of state.

On the girls side, No.1 Blessed Trinity enjoyed an idle week. No. 2 River Ridge defeated Alpharetta 10-9. No. 3 Cambridge and No. 4 Northgate were idle. No. 5 Creekview defeated Pope 12-8 on Tuesday. For the first time this season Northgate and Creekview enter the top five. No. 6 Kell, No. 7 Roswell, No. 8 McIntosh, No. 9 Lakeside-Evans, and No. 10 Ola round out the poll. Roswell climbed a spot after McIntosh lost to Starr’s Mill. Lassiter slides out of the poll after three consecutive losses this past week, and Ola makes its first appearance in the poll this season.

In Class A-4A, No. 1 Starr’s Mill continues to look strong at an important juncture in the season and defeated McIntosh 19-2 on Tuesday. No. 2 North Oconee picked up an impressive win against Rabun-Gap Nacoochee and handed them just their second loss of the season. No. 3 Fellowship Christian flexed their muscle in an impressive 21-0 area win against East Forsyth. No. 4 Whitewater and No. 5 Benedictine round out the poll. No. 6 East Forsyth, No. 7 Mount Paran Christian, No. 8 Wesleyan, No. 9 Whitefield Academy, and No. 10 Hebron Christian round out the poll. Wesleyan climbed two spots after their 13-7 victory against Hebron Christian.

On the girls side, No.1 Fellowship Christian dominated King’s Ridge Christian in a 24-2 win, hitting their highest-scoring total of the season. No. 2 Wesleyan defeated No. 3 Westminster in an action-packed contest last week that saw the teams combine for 39 goals. No. 4 North Oconee, and No. 5 Whitewater round out the poll. No. 6 East Forsyth, No. 7 Trinity Christian, No. 8 Starr’s Mill, No. 9 Mount Paran Christian, and No. 10 Pace Academy round out the poll. Starr’s Mill picked up an impressive win against McIntosh and Mount Paran Christian and East Forsyth picked up wins this past week.

Boys

Class 7A

1.North Paulding (15-0)

2. Lambert (12-2)

3. Buford (14-1)

4. Walton (15-1)

5. West Forsyth (11-4)

6. Mill Creek (9-5)

7. East Coweta (8-3)

8. Hillgrove (8-6)

9. Mountain View (9-5)

10. Milton (8-8)

Class 5A-6A

1. Roswell (13-2)

2. North Forsyth (12-2)

3. Lassiter (12-3)

4. Allatoona (10-5)

5. Blessed Trinity (10-4)

6. Alpharetta (11-3)

7. Cambridge (9-5)

8. Sequoyah (10-5)

9. Greater Atlanta Christian (9-4)

10. Greenbrier (13-2)

Class A-4A

1. Starr’s Mill (9-2)

2. North Oconee (10-2)

3. Fellowship Christian (11-4)

4. Whitewater (12-4)

5. Benedictine (10-4)

6. East Forsyth (9-4)

7. Mount Paran Christian (6-3)

8. Wesleyan (8-5)

9. Whitefield Academy (7-3)

10. Hebron Christian (8-6)

Girls

Class 7A

1. Milton (12-4)

2. Cherokee (11-2)

3. Walton (12-3)

4. Hillgrove (11-3)

5. West Forsyth (10-4)

6. Campbell (10-5)

7. North Paulding (8-5)

8. South Forsyth (11-4)

9. Brookwood (6-3)

10. Mill Creek (10-5)

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity (10-1)

2. River Ridge (14-0)

3. Cambridge (11-3)

4. Northgate (13-1)

5. Creekview (12-2)

6. Kell (10-3)

7. Roswell (9-4)

8. McIntosh (11-4)

9. Lakeside-Evans (11-5)

10. Ola (13-2)

Class A-4A

1. Fellowship Christian (13-0)

2. Wesleyan (11-1)

3. Westminster (10-4)

4. North Oconee (11-3)

5. Whitewater (12-3)

6. East Forsyth (13-3)

7. Trinity Christian (6-2)

8. Starr’s Mill (9-5)

9. Mount Paran Christian (8-4)

10. Pace Academy (8-5)