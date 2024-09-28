Week 7 high school football scores

Wednesday
Bacon County 51, Berrien 12
Brooks County 49, Turner County 0
Bryan County 44, Claxton 19
Charlton County 15, Lanier County 12
Dodge County 49, Southwest Macon 0
Gainesville 48, Johns Creek 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 14, Tri-Cities 6
Miller County 42, Terrell County 0
Seminole County 28, Early County 12
Spencer 55, Kendrick 14
Sumter County 56, Jordan 0
Thomasville 31, Jeff Davis 7
Tucker 47, Northview 6
Warner Robins 36, Wayne County 3
Washington County 40, Central-Macon 0
Friday
Calhoun 24, Adairsville 0
Cass 42, Woodland-Cartersville 6
Christian Heritage 41, Coosa 7
Dade County 21, Armuchee 7
Darlington 21, Pepperell 20
Gordon Lee 42, Chattooga 28
Heard County 49, Haralson County 15
Rockmart 42, Sonoraville 7
Spalding 47, Fayette County 14
Temple 34, Bremen 18
Upson-Lee 22, Mary Persons 20 (3OT)
Wesleyan 52, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7
Whitewater 32, Trinity Christian 14
