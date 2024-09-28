High School Sports

Week 7 high school football scores

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Wednesday

Bacon County 51, Berrien 12

Brooks County 49, Turner County 0

Bryan County 44, Claxton 19

Charlton County 15, Lanier County 12

Dodge County 49, Southwest Macon 0

Gainesville 48, Johns Creek 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 14, Tri-Cities 6

Miller County 42, Terrell County 0

Seminole County 28, Early County 12

Spencer 55, Kendrick 14

Sumter County 56, Jordan 0

Thomasville 31, Jeff Davis 7

Tucker 47, Northview 6

Warner Robins 36, Wayne County 3

Washington County 40, Central-Macon 0

Friday

Calhoun 24, Adairsville 0

Cass 42, Woodland-Cartersville 6

Christian Heritage 41, Coosa 7

Dade County 21, Armuchee 7

Darlington 21, Pepperell 20

Gordon Lee 42, Chattooga 28

Heard County 49, Haralson County 15

Rockmart 42, Sonoraville 7

Spalding 47, Fayette County 14

Temple 34, Bremen 18

Upson-Lee 22, Mary Persons 20 (3OT)

Wesleyan 52, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7

Whitewater 32, Trinity Christian 14

