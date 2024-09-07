Week 4 high school football scores

Thursday
Atkinson County 27, Pataula Charter 12
Bartram Trail, Fla. 43, Ware County 42
Beach 22, Windsor Forest 21
Bowdon 56, Westside-Macon 27
Clinch County 35, Berrien 13
East Laurens 49, Central-Macon 0
LaGrange 41, Trinity Christian 7
Long County 38, Groves 6
Northeast 47, Jefferson County 0
Savannah Christian 44, Oceanside Collegiate 20
Southwest 30, Bleckley County 29
Southwest DeKalb 70, Clarkston 0
Temple 34, South Atlanta 21
Tift County 17, Bainbridge 14
Tri-Cities 12, KIPP Atlanta Charter 6
Friday
Adairsville 44, Woodland-Cartersville 14
Alcovy 12, Rockdale County 9
Allatoona 30, Holy Innocents’ 21
Appling County 32, Swainsboro 12
Aquinas 22, Hephzibah 14
Armuchee 46, Southeast Whitfield 13
Athens Academy 47, John Milledge 14
Baldwin 51, Cross Creek 22
Bremen 31, McNair 14
Brooks County 26, Worth County 7
Brunswick 42, Effingham County 20
Bryan County 28, Savannah 0
Buford 52, Roswell 17
Burke County 50, Warren County 12
Cairo 63, Kathleen, Florida 24
Callaway 36, Cook 23
Calvary Day 40, Southeast Bulloch 6
Cambridge 35, Denmark 34
Camden County 62, Ribault, FL 6
Carrollton 63, Lithia Springs 0
Cartersville 35, Calhoun 13
Carver-Atlanta 37, Mundy’s Mill 7
Cedartown 44, Pepperell 0
Centennial 34, Discovery 0
Central-Carroll 43, Villa Rica 28
Charlton County 42, Yulee, FL 14
Chattooga 45, Mt. Zion, Carroll 20
Cherokee Bluff 31, Habersham Central 24
Collins Hill 27, Parkview 10
Commerce 28, Madison County 12
Coosa 28, Ridgeland 6
Creekview 63, Lassiter 20
Dawson County 14, Banks County 7
Decatur 32, Stephenson 20
Dodge County 33, ACE Charter 28
Douglas County 21, Langston Hughes 14
Douglass 46, Columbia 21
Druid Hills 28, North Springs 13
Dublin 49, Washington County 0
Early County 32, Schley County 6
East Coweta 30, Lovejoy 6
East Foryth 34, Chestatee 7
East Paulding 38, Hiram 27
Eastside 34, Archer 16
Etowah 24, Chapel Hill 22
Fellowship Christian 38, Osborne 13
Fox Creek, SC 44, Glenn Hills 6
Glynn Academy 57, Bradwell Institute 12
Gordon Lee 17, Heritage-Catoosa 14
Grayson 28, Mallard Creek, NC. 14
Greenbrier 43, Statesboro 14
Hampton 45, McDonough 13
Hancock Central 76, Josey 6
Haralson County 28, Putnam County 3
Harris County 27, Dougherty 6
Hillgrove 24, Marietta 21
Jackson-Atlanta 33, Redan 7
Jeff Davis 30, Tattnall County 6
Jefferson 45, Stephens County 28
Jenkins 28, Liberty County 12
Jenkins County 48, Portal 19
Johnson County 20, Butler 6
Johnson-Savannah 14, Islands 8
Jonesboro 34, Banneker 12
Kell 31, Wheeler 13
Kennesaw Mountain 27, Johns Creek 24
King’s Ridge 42, Walker 0
Lake Oconee Academy 35, Brentwood School 34
Lakeside-Evans 21, Evans 0
Lamar County 62, Rutland 7
Lambert 49, Cherokee 41
Laney 34, Oglethorpe County 14
Lanier Christian 14, St. Francis 7
Locust Grove 28, Eagle’s Landing Christian 14
Lovett 34, Pace Academy 7
Lowndes 30, Manatee, FL 15
Lumpkin County 42, Dunwoody 35
Manchester 42, Macon County 6
Mary Persons 55, Fayette County 0
McIntosh County Academy 7, Emanuel County Institute 6
Miller County 45, Marion County 8
Miller Grove 7, Heritage, Conyers 0
Mitchell County 40, Turner County 32
Morgan County 35, Greene County 13
Norcross 41, Walton 14
North Clayton 28, Riverdale 20
North Cobb 43, Cass 14
North Cobb Christian 24, Sonoraville 17
North Gwinnett 37, Mill Creek 34
North Hall 35, East Hall 16
North Murray 21, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7
North Oconee 36, Clarke Central 13
North Paulding 39, South Paulding 14
Northside, Columbus 32, Monroe 7
Oconee County 45, Loganville 7
Ola 7, Jones County 3
Pacelli 48, Stone Mountain 7
Peach County 35, Crisp County 7
Peachtree Ridge 41, Mountain View 7
Pebblebrook 39, Meadowcreek 6
Pierce County 35, Wayne County 0
Pike County 28, Greenville 16
Pinecrest Academy 35, Cross Keys 7
Pope 34, Sprayberry 23
Providence Christian 27, Mt. Pisgah Christian 12
Rabun County 35, Dalton 13
Richmond Hill 47, New Hampstead 28
River Ridge 44, Woodstock 14
Rock Springs Christian 27, Central-Talbotton 13
Rockmart 23, Ringgold 20
Savannah Country Day 44, Bluffton, SC 16
Screven County 36, Claxton 12
Sequoyah 50, Riverwood 7
Spencer 29, Griffin 15
St. Pius X 47, Northview 0
Stockbridge 24, Eagle’s Landing 14
Taylor County 32, Georgia Military 0
Telfair County 12, Lanier County 7
Terrell County 16, Jordan 0
Thomas County Central 48, Thomasville 10
Thomson 20, Grovetown 13
Toombs County 33, Rome 29
Towns County 47, Greenwood, SC 6
Trion 22, Model 12
Tucker 41, Lithonia 7
Union County 49, Murray County 6
Union Grove 32, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
Upson-Lee 16, Spalding 13
Valdosta 35, Jesuit, FL 28
Vidalia 30, Brantley County 0
Warner Robins 54, Houston County 44
Washington 27, Salem 3
Washington-Wilkes 35, McCormick, S.C. 16
Wesleyan 40, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
West Hall 73, Johnson-Gainesville 0
West Laurens 28, Howard 27
Westlake 38, Therrell 7
Westminster 34, Greater Atlanta Christian 13
Westside-Augusta 27, Richmond Academy 12
White County 55, East Jackson 27
Whitefield Academy 35, Social Circle 14
Whitewater 28, Troup County 10
