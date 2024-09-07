High School Sports

Week 4 high school football scores

Douglass wide receiver Casey Barner (2) runs for yards during the first half against LaGrange of the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Douglass wide receiver Casey Barner (2) runs for yards during the first half against LaGrange of the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Score Atlanta
0 minutes ago

Thursday

Atkinson County 27, Pataula Charter 12

Bartram Trail, Fla. 43, Ware County 42

Beach 22, Windsor Forest 21

Bowdon 56, Westside-Macon 27

Clinch County 35, Berrien 13

East Laurens 49, Central-Macon 0

LaGrange 41, Trinity Christian 7

Long County 38, Groves 6

Northeast 47, Jefferson County 0

Savannah Christian 44, Oceanside Collegiate 20

Southwest 30, Bleckley County 29

Southwest DeKalb 70, Clarkston 0

Temple 34, South Atlanta 21

Tift County 17, Bainbridge 14

Tri-Cities 12, KIPP Atlanta Charter 6

Friday

Adairsville 44, Woodland-Cartersville 14

Alcovy 12, Rockdale County 9

Allatoona 30, Holy Innocents’ 21

Appling County 32, Swainsboro 12

Aquinas 22, Hephzibah 14

Armuchee 46, Southeast Whitfield 13

Athens Academy 47, John Milledge 14

Baldwin 51, Cross Creek 22

Bremen 31, McNair 14

Brooks County 26, Worth County 7

Brunswick 42, Effingham County 20

Bryan County 28, Savannah 0

Buford 52, Roswell 17

Burke County 50, Warren County 12

Cairo 63, Kathleen, Florida 24

Callaway 36, Cook 23

Calvary Day 40, Southeast Bulloch 6

Cambridge 35, Denmark 34

Camden County 62, Ribault, FL 6

Carrollton 63, Lithia Springs 0

Cartersville 35, Calhoun 13

Carver-Atlanta 37, Mundy’s Mill 7

Cedartown 44, Pepperell 0

Centennial 34, Discovery 0

Central-Carroll 43, Villa Rica 28

Charlton County 42, Yulee, FL 14

Chattooga 45, Mt. Zion, Carroll 20

Cherokee Bluff 31, Habersham Central 24

Collins Hill 27, Parkview 10

Commerce 28, Madison County 12

Coosa 28, Ridgeland 6

Creekview 63, Lassiter 20

Dawson County 14, Banks County 7

Decatur 32, Stephenson 20

Dodge County 33, ACE Charter 28

Douglas County 21, Langston Hughes 14

Douglass 46, Columbia 21

Druid Hills 28, North Springs 13

Dublin 49, Washington County 0

Early County 32, Schley County 6

East Coweta 30, Lovejoy 6

East Foryth 34, Chestatee 7

East Paulding 38, Hiram 27

Eastside 34, Archer 16

Etowah 24, Chapel Hill 22

Fellowship Christian 38, Osborne 13

Fox Creek, SC 44, Glenn Hills 6

Glynn Academy 57, Bradwell Institute 12

Gordon Lee 17, Heritage-Catoosa 14

Grayson 28, Mallard Creek, NC. 14

Greenbrier 43, Statesboro 14

Hampton 45, McDonough 13

Hancock Central 76, Josey 6

Haralson County 28, Putnam County 3

Harris County 27, Dougherty 6

Hillgrove 24, Marietta 21

Jackson-Atlanta 33, Redan 7

Jeff Davis 30, Tattnall County 6

Jefferson 45, Stephens County 28

Jenkins 28, Liberty County 12

Jenkins County 48, Portal 19

Johnson County 20, Butler 6

Johnson-Savannah 14, Islands 8

Jonesboro 34, Banneker 12

Kell 31, Wheeler 13

Kennesaw Mountain 27, Johns Creek 24

King’s Ridge 42, Walker 0

Lake Oconee Academy 35, Brentwood School 34

Lakeside-Evans 21, Evans 0

Lamar County 62, Rutland 7

Lambert 49, Cherokee 41

Laney 34, Oglethorpe County 14

Lanier Christian 14, St. Francis 7

Locust Grove 28, Eagle’s Landing Christian 14

Lovett 34, Pace Academy 7

Lowndes 30, Manatee, FL 15

Lumpkin County 42, Dunwoody 35

Manchester 42, Macon County 6

Mary Persons 55, Fayette County 0

McIntosh County Academy 7, Emanuel County Institute 6

Miller County 45, Marion County 8

Miller Grove 7, Heritage, Conyers 0

Mitchell County 40, Turner County 32

Morgan County 35, Greene County 13

Norcross 41, Walton 14

North Clayton 28, Riverdale 20

North Cobb 43, Cass 14

North Cobb Christian 24, Sonoraville 17

North Gwinnett 37, Mill Creek 34

North Hall 35, East Hall 16

North Murray 21, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7

North Oconee 36, Clarke Central 13

North Paulding 39, South Paulding 14

Northside, Columbus 32, Monroe 7

Oconee County 45, Loganville 7

Ola 7, Jones County 3

Pacelli 48, Stone Mountain 7

Peach County 35, Crisp County 7

Peachtree Ridge 41, Mountain View 7

Pebblebrook 39, Meadowcreek 6

Pierce County 35, Wayne County 0

Pike County 28, Greenville 16

Pinecrest Academy 35, Cross Keys 7

Pope 34, Sprayberry 23

Providence Christian 27, Mt. Pisgah Christian 12

Rabun County 35, Dalton 13

Richmond Hill 47, New Hampstead 28

River Ridge 44, Woodstock 14

Rock Springs Christian 27, Central-Talbotton 13

Rockmart 23, Ringgold 20

Savannah Country Day 44, Bluffton, SC 16

Screven County 36, Claxton 12

Sequoyah 50, Riverwood 7

Spencer 29, Griffin 15

St. Pius X 47, Northview 0

Stockbridge 24, Eagle’s Landing 14

Taylor County 32, Georgia Military 0

Telfair County 12, Lanier County 7

Terrell County 16, Jordan 0

Thomas County Central 48, Thomasville 10

Thomson 20, Grovetown 13

Toombs County 33, Rome 29

Towns County 47, Greenwood, SC 6

Trion 22, Model 12

Tucker 41, Lithonia 7

Union County 49, Murray County 6

Union Grove 32, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Upson-Lee 16, Spalding 13

Valdosta 35, Jesuit, FL 28

Vidalia 30, Brantley County 0

Warner Robins 54, Houston County 44

Washington 27, Salem 3

Washington-Wilkes 35, McCormick, S.C. 16

Wesleyan 40, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

West Hall 73, Johnson-Gainesville 0

West Laurens 28, Howard 27

Westlake 38, Therrell 7

Westminster 34, Greater Atlanta Christian 13

Westside-Augusta 27, Richmond Academy 12

White County 55, East Jackson 27

Whitefield Academy 35, Social Circle 14

Whitewater 28, Troup County 10

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scores from Week 3
Placeholder Image

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 High School Football Schedule
Placeholder Image

Credit: Daniel Varnado

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification after Week 3
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

North Gwinnett 37, Mill Creek 3413m ago
Hillgrove 24, Marietta 2141m ago
Class 6A blog: North Gwinnett proves itself again55m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show