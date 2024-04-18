Week 10 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview rebounded from a 9-1 loss to Brookwood with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday. No. 2 Lowndes scored a 7-3 win on Wednesday to close out its season on a 9-game win-streak. Hillgrove moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 this week and Mill Creek replaced Cherokee and debuts at No. 9. The Class 6A poll shifted with Tift County moving up to No. 2 and Glynn Academy improving from No. 10 to No. 7. Additionally, Brunswick replaced Pope at No. 9.

In Class 5A, Ola moved up to No. 3 and Ware County moved up two slots to No. 6. Kell returned to the poll at No. 10 and replaced Locust Grove after it dropped seven of 10 games. In Class 4A, North Oconee picked up its ninth-straight win and moved up from No. 9 to No. 5. The Class 3A poll shifted with Mary Persons moving up from No. 10 to No. 7.

In Class 2A, No. 1 North Cobb Christian moved up to No. 13 in the most recent MaxPreps National poll and Jeff Davis moved up to No. 3. Jeff Davis opened the season 0-7 and has won its last 17-straight games. Class A Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian improved to 22-1 and has won 11-straight since its 7-5 loss to Augusta Christian. Crawford County moved up to No. 7 after topping previous Class A Division II top-ranked Schley County. Charlton County replaced Schley County at No. 1 after the Bobcats’ loss to Crawford County.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Lowndes

3. North Gwinnett

4. Brookwood

5. Walton

6. Buford

7. Hillgrove

8. North Paulding

9. Mill Creek

10. Carrollton

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Tift County

3. Marist

4. Etowah

5. Newnan

6. Blessed Trinity

7. Glynn Academy

8. Evans

9. Brunswick

10. North Forsyth

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Ola

4. Villa Rica

5. Greenbrier

6. Ware County

7. Coffee

8. McIntosh

9. Union Grove

10. Kell

Class 4A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. Cherokee Bluff

3. Wayne County

4. Perry

5. North Oconee

6. Lovett

7. North Hall

8. LaGrange

9. Seckinger

10. East Forsyth

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Pickens

3. Calvary Day

4. Ringgold

5. Morgan County

6. Franklin County

7. Mary Persons

8. Long County

9. Gordon Lee

10. Savannah Christian

Class 2A

1. North Cobb Christian

2. Mt. Paran

3. Jeff Davis

4. Redan

5. Model

6. Worth County

7. Callaway

8. Rockmart

9. Washington County

10. Appling County

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Irwin County

3. Pepperell

4. Tallulah Falls

5. Bleckley County

6. Whitefield Academy

7. Crawford County

8. King’s Ridge

9. Athens Christian

10. Elbert County

Class A Division II

1. Charlton County

2. Schley County

3. Baconton Charter

4. Wilcox County

5. ECI

6. Bowdon

7. Lake Oconee Academy

8. Washington-Wilkes

9. Johnson County

10. Lanier County