Washington-Wilkes sets early tone to dominate Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep

Washington-Wilkes rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 14-2 win over Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep for a Georgia high school football victory on September 9.
Washington-Wilkes drew first blood by forging a 14-2 margin over Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep after the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.
