Smith was Crisp County’s football coach the past three seasons and had a 15-19 record. He was on Cedar Grove’s staff from 2012 through 2020, winning three state titles, as offensive line coach, run game coordinator and ultimately offensive coordinator.

Smith played at Tennessee State and with the Buffalo Bills as an offensive lineman.

Washington’s football team was 10-27 in four seasons under Justin Rivers. The team is 0-7 in first-round playoff games the past 20 years.

Washington finished 4-21 last season. The team has advanced one round in the state playoffs since its 2012 Class 3A semifinals finish.

Faulkner later became Decatur’s coach and led that school in 2021 to its first playoff victory in 11 seasons.