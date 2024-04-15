Track and Field Blog: Mill Creek, Jefferson sweep weekend meets

On Friday, Mill Creek swept team titles at the GAC Classic. The Lady Hawks achieved 168 points to top second-place Wesleyan’s 108 and outpace the eight-team field. On the boys side, Mill Creek took 218 points and edged second-place Parkview’s 123. The girls earned top 3 finishes in the Pole Vault with junior Kayla Forand (9-6), Victoria Freeland (9-6) and Sarah Lamb (9-0) topping the field. On the boys side, Divine Morgan, Braxton Rembert and Duyon Forkpa earned top 3 finishes in the high jump and Michael Savariau (167-0), Donningtun Walters (159-0) and Jeremiah Schine (157-4) all finished top 3 in the Discus to provide the Hawks with valuable team points.

East Coweta swept the annual Coweta Cup and topped Northgate, Trinity Christian and Newnan. The Lady Indians racked up 273.50 points and the boys finished with 260.50 points. The boys picked up 62 points in the relays and 53.5 in the jumps and the girls gained 61.5 points in the jump, 57 in the springs and 55 in the relays.

Lakeside High School hosted a star-powered 11-team field this weekend in the Tracy Terrell All Comers Meet. On the girls side, Walton and Arabia Mountain tied for first with 106 points and the Rockdale County boys finished first with 141 points ahead of second-place Walton (100.50).