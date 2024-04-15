Track and Field Blog: Mill Creek, Jefferson sweep weekend meets

On Friday, Mill Creek swept team titles at the GAC Classic. The Lady Hawks achieved 168 points to top second-place Wesleyan’s 108 and outpace the eight-team field. On the boys side, Mill Creek took 218 points and edged second-place Parkview’s 123. The girls earned top 3 finishes in the Pole Vault with junior Kayla Forand (9-6), Victoria Freeland (9-6) and Sarah Lamb (9-0) topping the field. On the boys side, Divine Morgan, Braxton Rembert and Duyon Forkpa earned top 3 finishes in the high jump and Michael Savariau (167-0), Donningtun Walters (159-0) and Jeremiah Schine (157-4) all finished top 3 in the Discus to provide the Hawks with valuable team points.
East Coweta swept the annual Coweta Cup and topped Northgate, Trinity Christian and Newnan. The Lady Indians racked up 273.50 points and the boys finished with 260.50 points. The boys picked up 62 points in the relays and 53.5 in the jumps and the girls gained 61.5 points in the jump, 57 in the springs and 55 in the relays.
Lakeside High School hosted a star-powered 11-team field this weekend in the Tracy Terrell All Comers Meet. On the girls side, Walton and Arabia Mountain tied for first with 106 points and the Rockdale County boys finished first with 141 points ahead of second-place Walton (100.50).
The Westminster Relays went to the Westminster girls and Sandy Creek boys. The girls earned 66 of their 128 points in the relays and Sandy Creek earned 65 of its 145 points in the relays. On Saturday, the North Cobb girls and Alpharetta boys topped a 33 team field at the McEachern Invitational. The Etowah girls and Cartersville boys took top finishes in the Etowah Invitational. Etowah defeated runner-up Pope by 27 points and the Cartersville boys topped Allatoona by a narrow four points and third-place Etowah by five points. The Warner Robins boys topped two-time defending Class A Division II champion Montgomery County 187.75 to 111 in the Hawkinsville Invitational on Saturday. Senior Christian Resendiz and sophomore Mario Diaz earned top two finishes in the boys 1600 meter. In the 3200, Westfield’s Sean Fisher finished first and Diaz edged Christian Resendiz for second to fuel another 14 points to the total.
Class 5A Jefferson edged the 12-team field with a sweep of titles at the Titan Invitational at North Oconee. Jefferson junior Kameron Bailey achieved a personal record 23-6.50 and national top 50 mark in the long jump and fellow junior Michael Roberson hit a personal record 47.3.50 in the triple jump to earn a first-place finish.
