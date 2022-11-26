Swainsboro rides the comeback trail to dust Tiger Rabun County

Swainsboro dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 35-10 victory over Tiger Rabun County in Georgia high school football on November 25.
Tiger Rabun County authored a promising start, taking a 10-7 advantage over Swainsboro at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers kept a 14-10 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.
Swainsboro stormed to a 28-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 7-0 in the last stanza.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com