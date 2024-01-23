Statesboro Bulloch barely beats Westminster Schools of Augusta

Statesboro Bulloch topped Westminster Schools of Augusta 54-49 in a tough tilt during this Georgia girls high school basketball game on Jan. 22.
The first quarter gave Statesboro Bulloch an 18-16 lead over Westminster Schools of Augusta.
The Gators fought to a 26-20 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.
Westminster Schools of Augusta moved ahead of Statesboro Bulloch 39-36 to start the fourth quarter.
It took an 18-10 rally, but the Gators were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
