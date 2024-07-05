Rivers Academy wins third straight national high school golf title

Milton High School was third at 2-under.

“We had a six-shot lead going in today, so we knew we just kind of had to go out and play solid golf and that’s exactly what we did,” said Patmon Malcom, who finished tied for third at 9-under 207 to lead Rivers. “I think we push each other a lot to kind of make ourselves better, and obviously that’s shown out on the golf course.”

Last year’s medalist, Rivers’ Charles Beeson, who shot 2-under 216 and tied for 21st, said the difference between the two championships was being able to play with the lead. Last year the Raptors played from behind.

“Well, we were leading this time last year, we had a comeback from a big deficit,” Beeson said. “It was nice to be able to be in the lead this year and just sort of try to close them out and not have to worry about a second place trying to come in and steal it.”

Other members of the team were Nicholas Canitano (T-25, 1 under), Kai Marko (T-76, 7 over) and Joseph Canitano (T-76, 7 over). The team is coached by Charlie Anderson.

Milton, the GHSA’s Class 7A champion, was led by Amari Vanipalli, who tied for sixth at 5-under 211, and AJC Player of the Year Drew Sacia, who tied for 14th at 4-under 212. The Eagles also had William Long (T-41, 1 over), Owen Barber (T-97, 9 over) and Caden Lee (T-119, 11 over).

Northgate, the Class 5A champion, finished 14th at 35 over. The Vikings were led by Landon Noble, who tied for third at 202, and Will Coffman, who tied for 21st at 2 under. Others were Jackson Cavanaugh (T-180, 21 over), Nathan Benson (T-222, 29 over) and Price Burdette (T-228, 32 over).

Josiah Hakala from New Hampshire claimed the individual medalist title after finishing 14-under par 202.

The Girls Invitational will be contested July 8-10 on Fields Ranch West, West Ridge Golf Course in McKinney and Gentle Creek Country Club in Prosper.