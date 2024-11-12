Q&A: Telfair County coach describes reaching goal of winning first region title in 32 years

Today’s interviewee is Telfair County coach Matt Burleson, whose team defeated Wilcox County 30-28 last week in a game that decided the Region 4-A Division II championship. The region title is Telfair County’s first since 1993. Telfair in 2022 won its first state-playoff game since 1993, and in 2023 reached the semifinals for the first time in school history. Telfair will play Emanuel County Institute this week in the first round of the playoffs.

1. How did the Wilcox County game play out? “The Wilcox game for the region championship was an instant classic. It was two hard-nosed teams slugging it out. I believe there were seven or eight lead changes throughout the game, including the last three minutes, when I believe there were three or four lead changes. Wilcox has a very good football team, and we were fortunate enough to make enough plays to come out on top.” [Bradyn Cook scored on a 30-yard run with about a minute left, and Telfair defended a Hail Mary on the game’s final play.]

2. What do you feel gave you the edge in the game, and were there some players that had great performances? “I think winning the turnover battle in this game was probably the deciding factor. Our offensive line really played well Friday night, paving the way for nearly 450 yards of offense. Jabari Zanders, Ben Rogers and Bradyn Cook all played very well for us.”