Q&A: Telfair County coach describes reaching goal of winning first region title in 32 years

Today’s interviewee is Telfair County coach Matt Burleson, whose team defeated Wilcox County 30-28 last week in a game that decided the Region 4-A Division II championship. The region title is Telfair County’s first since 1993. Telfair in 2022 won its first state-playoff game since 1993, and in 2023 reached the semifinals for the first time in school history. Telfair will play Emanuel County Institute this week in the first round of the playoffs.
1. How did the Wilcox County game play out? “The Wilcox game for the region championship was an instant classic. It was two hard-nosed teams slugging it out. I believe there were seven or eight lead changes throughout the game, including the last three minutes, when I believe there were three or four lead changes. Wilcox has a very good football team, and we were fortunate enough to make enough plays to come out on top.” [Bradyn Cook scored on a 30-yard run with about a minute left, and Telfair defended a Hail Mary on the game’s final play.]
2. What do you feel gave you the edge in the game, and were there some players that had great performances? “I think winning the turnover battle in this game was probably the deciding factor. Our offensive line really played well Friday night, paving the way for nearly 450 yards of offense. Jabari Zanders, Ben Rogers and Bradyn Cook all played very well for us.”
3. First region title since 1993. What does that mean to your team? What’s been the reaction in the community? “Winning a region title was one of our preseason goals. The school and entire community was so excited leading up to Friday night’s game in anticipation of our first region title in 32 years. Once the final horn went off and we captured it, the stadium erupted. I’m so very proud of our young men.”
4. You made the semifinals last season. How much did you have returning to the roster, and what were the preseason expectations? “We lost a lot of great players and leaders off of our semifinal team last season, so we knew we had a lot of work to do in order to accomplish the goals this group set for themselves. It took this squad a little bit to find their identity as a team, but they have continued to improve each week, which has led us to where we are at now. We must now set all that aside as records and accomplishments no longer matter and turn our attention to perennial power ECI.”
