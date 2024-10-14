Q&A: Rockmart coach describes rally that salvaged first place, winning streak

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Rockmart coach Biff Parson, whose team defeated North Cobb Christian 24-21 after trailing 21-3 at halftime. The victory was Rockmart’s 56th straight in region play, the state’s longest active streak of its kind. Rockmart, the Class 2A runner-up last season, now leads Region 7 with a 5-0 record with three region games remaining. North Cobb Christian had been the only other Region 7 team without a region loss.

1. Down 21-3 at halftime, what was the locker room like, what was the message? “Obviously we had to make some adjustments because what we were doing in the first half wasn’t working. Our coaches did a good job of keeping kids engaged because you could tell it was a little dead in the locker room. There was the initial shock of how we played in the first half, and a lot of that had to do with North Cobb Christian. They’re a really good football team. But there was some second-guessing, some disbelief. We started talking about momentum and just getting this game to the fourth quarter to give us an opportunity to come back. We told them to close their eyes and visualize it because you’ve got to believe it’s going to happen. As a coach, you just try to give them some belief. It just takes a couple of moments to change the momentum back, and you never know how that’s going to happen in this game of football.”

2. What was the turning point in the second half? “I thought it was a play that our kicker made [punter Riley Gober]. We moved the ball in the third quarter, but we had to punt it. We had some penalties that backed us up, so we punted them inside the 10-yard line. Our defense made them go three-and-out. Our defense had not been doing well [North Cobb Christian didn’t punt in the first half], so that was big. We got the football back [at the North Cobb Christian 45] and went down and scored a touchdown. We told them about momentum. That got the crowd back into the game and gave us some hope.”