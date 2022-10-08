Pretty portrait: Walterboro Colleton Prep paints a victorious picture in win over Savannah Bethesda

Walterboro Colleton Prep grabbed a 25-14 victory at the expense of Savannah Bethesda for a South Carolina high school football victory on October 7.
The first quarter gave Walterboro Colleton Prep a 7-0 lead over Savannah Bethesda.
The Warhawks’ offense jumped in front for a 19-8 lead over the Blazers at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Warhawks and the Blazers each scored in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.