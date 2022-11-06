ajc logo
Powerhouse performance: Camilla Westwood Schools roars to big win over Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Camilla Westwood Schools did exactly that with a 66-16 win against Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep at Camilla Westwood Schools on November 5 in Georgia football action.

