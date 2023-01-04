ajc logo
X

Perry mauls Griffin Spalding in strong effort

Sports
By Sports Bot
25 minutes ago

Perry showed top form to dominate Griffin Spalding during a 66-38 victory at Perry High on January 3 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 21, Perry squared off with Bloomingdale New Hampstead in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Numbers tell story about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia expects injured Bulldogs to be back for national title game
7h ago

Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again
14h ago

Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech fundraising initiative exceeds $9.5 million
5h ago
The Latest

Just a bit better: Warner Robins slips past Kathleen Veterans
24m ago
Atlanta Lovett designs winning blueprint against Locust Grove Luella
25m ago
No pain, no gain: Martinez Augusta Christian overcomes North Augusta Fox Creek
25m ago
Featured

Credit: ABC

ABC "Will Trent" series is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter
Arrest made in death of Georgia deputy found shot in wrecked vehicle
9h ago
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top