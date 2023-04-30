X

Perry carves slim margin over Jesup Wayne County

Sports
By Sports Bot
18 minutes ago

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Perry nabbed it to nudge past Jesup Wayne County 5-4 in Georgia high school baseball on April 29.

In recent action on April 24, Perry faced off against Cairo.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

