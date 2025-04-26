High School Sports
North Forsyth, North Oconee win state gymnastics meet

Buford’s Johanna Sasser, North Oconee’s Emma Howells earn individual all-around titles
North Forsyth's gymnastics team won its first state championship on April 25, 2025, at the Buford Arena.

Credit: GHSA

1 hour ago

North Forsyth won its first state gymnastics championship while North Oconee won its sixth straight Friday night at the Buford Arena.

Buford senior Johanna Sasser and North Oconee sophomore Emma Howells won the individual all-around titles. Howells, the defending Class 4A-A all-around champion, scored a 10.000 on the vault.

In the Class 6A-5A team division, North Forsyth edged three-time defending champion Buford 111.650 to 110.000.

North Forsyth’s Logan Otteson was third, and Carsyn Kudlas sixth in the all-around.

Ansley Ferguson had top-eight finishes in the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise to boost the team’s scoring.

North Oconee was dominant in the Class 4A-A division with Howells leading the way. She won the vault and the bars, as she did as a freshman, and won the floor exercise for the first time. Her all-around score was a meet-best 39.225. Allatoona’s Alyssa Strain won the balance beam, preventing a Howells sweep.

Also impressive for the meet were gymnasts from Forsyth County as a whole. Those from North Forsyth, South Forsyth, Forsyth Central and Denmark made up 20 of Class 6A-5A’s 40 top-eight finishers in the four events plus the all-around. In the 4A-A division, East Forsyth senior Katlynne Tatum was the runner-up to Howells.

Results:

CLASS 6A-A

Team

North Forsyth - 111.650

Buford - 110.000

Carrollton - 108.850

Forsyth Central - 106.750

All-around

1. Johanna Sasser, Buford – 38.825

2. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central – 38.450

3. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth – 38.375

4. Kendall New, Carrollton – 38.375

5. Lizzy Wilson, Walton – 37.250

6T. Ziyan Williams, South Forsyth – 37.225

6T. Carsyn Kudlas, North Forsyth – 37.225

8. Erin Johnson, Alexander – 37.075

Bars

1. Johanna Sasser, Buford - 9.700

2. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central - 9.600

3. Mollie Monk, Northgate - 9.500

4. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth - 9.500

5. Carsyn Kudlas, North Forsyth - 9.500

6. Ziyan Williams, South Forsyth - 9.350

7. Kendall New, Carrollton - 9.250

8. Ansley Ferguson, North Forsyth - 8.650

Beam

1. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central - 9.700

2. Johanna Sasser, Buford - 9.600

3. Lucy Johnson, East Coweta - 9.450

4. Kendall New, Carrollton - 9.425

5. Lizzy Wilson, Walton - 9.000

6. Erin Johnson, Alexander - 8.925

7. Ansley Ferguson, North Forsyth - 8.675

8. Jessica Blevins, Denmark - 8.000

Floor

1. Kendall New, Carrollton - 9.825

2. Ansley Ferguson, North Forsyth - 9.625

3. Johanna Sasser, Buford - 9.625

4. Bellarae Newby, Buford - 9.557

5. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central - 9.500

6. Lucy Johnson, East Coweta - 9.475

7. Lizzy Wilson, Walton - 9.450

8. Jillian Hynds, Buford - 9.300

Vault

1. Johanna Sasser, Buford - 9.900

2. Olivia Richards, Johns Creek - 9.800

3. Kendall New, Carrollton - 9.725

4. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central - 9.650

5. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth - 9.650

6. Erin Johnson, Alexander - 9.600

7. Mackenzie Young, East Coweta - 9.550

8. Mollie Monk, Northgate - 9.450

CLASS 4A-A

Team

North Oconee - 112.750

Bremen - 107.125

Westminster - 100.900

Union Grove - 94.800

All-around

1. Emma Howells, North Oconee – 39.225

2. Katlynne Tatum, East Forsyth – 37.800

3. Sadie Jane Harper, Bremen – 37.025

4. Fabiana Pombo, North Oconee – 36.975

5. Taylor Carrizal, Cambridge – 36.725

6. Meredith Wesley, Ola – 36.475

7. Alyssa Strain, Allatoona – 36.275

8. Molly Kate Costley, Bremen – 35.300

Bars

1. Emma Howells, North Oconee - 9.700

2. Katelynne Tatum, East Forsyth - 9.175

3. Taylor Carrizal, Cambridge - 9.100

4. Meredith Wesley, Ola - 9.000

5. Leena Phoenix, Pace Academy - 8.875

6. Sadie Jane Harper, Bremen - 8.850

7. Alyssa Strain, Allatoona - 8.750

8. Molly Katie Costley, Bremen - 8.700

Beam

1. Alyssa Strain, Allatoona - 9.800

2. Emma Howells, North Oconee - 9.725

3. Meredith Wesley, Ola - 9.650

4. Fabiana Pombo, North Oconee - 9.550

5. Ava Arenas, North Oconee - 9.l500

6. Katelynne Tatum, East Forsyth - 9.450

7. Sadie Jane Harper, Bremen - 9.200

8. Taylor Carrizal, Cambridge - 8.750

Floor

1. Emma Howells, North Oconee - 9.800

2. Taylor Carrizal, Cambridge - 9.675

3. Katelynne Tatum, East Forsyth - 9.525

4. Mackenzie Glenn, Union Grove - 9.500

5T. Fabiana Pombo, North Oconee - 9.425

5T. Meredith Wesley, Ola - 9.425

7. Alyssa Strain, Allatoona - 9.325

8. Emory Shepherd, North Oconee - 9.050

Vault

1. Emma Howells, North Oconee - 10.000

2. Katelynne Tatum, East Forsyth - 9.650

3. Sadie Jane Harper, Bremen - 9.450

4. Joy Montague, King’s Ridge Christian - 9.400

5T. Mackenzie Glenn, Union Grove - 9.350

5T. Emerie Elrod, Cartersville - 9.350

7. Elizabeth Stone, Westminster - 9.250

8. Taylor Carrizal, Cambridge - 9.200

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

