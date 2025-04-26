North Forsyth, North Oconee win state gymnastics meet

North Forsyth’s Logan Otteson was third, and Carsyn Kudlas sixth in the all-around.

Ansley Ferguson had top-eight finishes in the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise to boost the team’s scoring.

North Oconee was dominant in the Class 4A-A division with Howells leading the way. She won the vault and the bars, as she did as a freshman, and won the floor exercise for the first time. Her all-around score was a meet-best 39.225. Allatoona’s Alyssa Strain won the balance beam, preventing a Howells sweep.

Also impressive for the meet were gymnasts from Forsyth County as a whole. Those from North Forsyth, South Forsyth, Forsyth Central and Denmark made up 20 of Class 6A-5A’s 40 top-eight finishers in the four events plus the all-around. In the 4A-A division, East Forsyth senior Katlynne Tatum was the runner-up to Howells.

Results:

CLASS 6A-A

Team

North Forsyth - 111.650

Buford - 110.000

Carrollton - 108.850

Forsyth Central - 106.750

All-around

1. Johanna Sasser, Buford – 38.825

2. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central – 38.450

3. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth – 38.375

4. Kendall New, Carrollton – 38.375

5. Lizzy Wilson, Walton – 37.250

6T. Ziyan Williams, South Forsyth – 37.225

6T. Carsyn Kudlas, North Forsyth – 37.225

8. Erin Johnson, Alexander – 37.075

Bars

1. Johanna Sasser, Buford - 9.700

2. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central - 9.600

3. Mollie Monk, Northgate - 9.500

4. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth - 9.500

5. Carsyn Kudlas, North Forsyth - 9.500

6. Ziyan Williams, South Forsyth - 9.350

7. Kendall New, Carrollton - 9.250

8. Ansley Ferguson, North Forsyth - 8.650

Beam

1. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central - 9.700

2. Johanna Sasser, Buford - 9.600

3. Lucy Johnson, East Coweta - 9.450

4. Kendall New, Carrollton - 9.425

5. Lizzy Wilson, Walton - 9.000

6. Erin Johnson, Alexander - 8.925

7. Ansley Ferguson, North Forsyth - 8.675

8. Jessica Blevins, Denmark - 8.000

Floor

1. Kendall New, Carrollton - 9.825

2. Ansley Ferguson, North Forsyth - 9.625

3. Johanna Sasser, Buford - 9.625

4. Bellarae Newby, Buford - 9.557

5. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central - 9.500

6. Lucy Johnson, East Coweta - 9.475

7. Lizzy Wilson, Walton - 9.450

8. Jillian Hynds, Buford - 9.300

Vault

1. Johanna Sasser, Buford - 9.900

2. Olivia Richards, Johns Creek - 9.800

3. Kendall New, Carrollton - 9.725

4. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central - 9.650

5. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth - 9.650

6. Erin Johnson, Alexander - 9.600

7. Mackenzie Young, East Coweta - 9.550

8. Mollie Monk, Northgate - 9.450

CLASS 4A-A

Team

North Oconee - 112.750

Bremen - 107.125

Westminster - 100.900

Union Grove - 94.800

All-around

1. Emma Howells, North Oconee – 39.225

2. Katlynne Tatum, East Forsyth – 37.800

3. Sadie Jane Harper, Bremen – 37.025

4. Fabiana Pombo, North Oconee – 36.975

5. Taylor Carrizal, Cambridge – 36.725

6. Meredith Wesley, Ola – 36.475

7. Alyssa Strain, Allatoona – 36.275

8. Molly Kate Costley, Bremen – 35.300

Bars

1. Emma Howells, North Oconee - 9.700

2. Katelynne Tatum, East Forsyth - 9.175

3. Taylor Carrizal, Cambridge - 9.100

4. Meredith Wesley, Ola - 9.000

5. Leena Phoenix, Pace Academy - 8.875

6. Sadie Jane Harper, Bremen - 8.850

7. Alyssa Strain, Allatoona - 8.750

8. Molly Katie Costley, Bremen - 8.700

Beam

1. Alyssa Strain, Allatoona - 9.800

2. Emma Howells, North Oconee - 9.725

3. Meredith Wesley, Ola - 9.650

4. Fabiana Pombo, North Oconee - 9.550

5. Ava Arenas, North Oconee - 9.l500

6. Katelynne Tatum, East Forsyth - 9.450

7. Sadie Jane Harper, Bremen - 9.200

8. Taylor Carrizal, Cambridge - 8.750

Floor

1. Emma Howells, North Oconee - 9.800

2. Taylor Carrizal, Cambridge - 9.675

3. Katelynne Tatum, East Forsyth - 9.525

4. Mackenzie Glenn, Union Grove - 9.500

5T. Fabiana Pombo, North Oconee - 9.425

5T. Meredith Wesley, Ola - 9.425

7. Alyssa Strain, Allatoona - 9.325

8. Emory Shepherd, North Oconee - 9.050

Vault

1. Emma Howells, North Oconee - 10.000

2. Katelynne Tatum, East Forsyth - 9.650

3. Sadie Jane Harper, Bremen - 9.450

4. Joy Montague, King’s Ridge Christian - 9.400

5T. Mackenzie Glenn, Union Grove - 9.350

5T. Emerie Elrod, Cartersville - 9.350

7. Elizabeth Stone, Westminster - 9.250

8. Taylor Carrizal, Cambridge - 9.200