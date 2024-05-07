Nine teams earn chance to defend state titles

Class 5A-- Boys: Greater Atlanta Christian will get a chance to defend its championship after a 3-0 win over Centennial. Chattahoochee awaits on the other side after beating Cambridge 3-2 in their semifinal matchup. Girls: Northview will get a chance to defend its title after beating Centennial 3-2 in the semifinal. The Titans will meet Cambridge, who advanced after beating Decatur 3-0.

Class 4A-- Boys: Westminster, led by Charlie and Jack Burdell, will be going for their fourth straight state championship. The Wildcats beat North Hall 3-0. The other finalist is Pace Academy, a 3-1 victor over North Oconee. Girls: Pace Academy will be chasing its fifth straight state championship after beating Southeast Bulloch 3-0. Pace has lost only one match through the first four rounds. Westminster advanced to the final by defeating North Hall 3-0.

Class 3A -- Boys: Columbus earned a spot in the championship match by knocking out two-time defending champion Wesleyan 3-0 in the semifinal round. Lumpkin County defeated Dawson County 4-1 to earn its way into the final. Girls: Wesleyan will be playing for its third consecutive title after defeating Columbus 3-0 in the semifinal. Sophie Gibbs and Alexa Chase won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Kate Stolle and Ava Singh prevailed. Oconee County eliminated 2023 runner-up Savannah Country Day 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Class 2A-- Boys: There will be a new champion this year after Athens Academy ousted defending champion Mount Paran Christian 3-0. The Spartans will play Landmark Christian, a 3-2 winner over Brantley County. Girls: Jeff Davis earned the right to defend its title by defeating Appling County 3-2 in a match that took more than five hours to complete. Brantley County reached the final with a 3-1 win over Savannah Arts.

Class A Division I -- Boys: Darlington eliminated Whitefield Academy 3-1 in the semifinal and will meet Mount Vernon, a 3-1 winner of Galloway in their Final Four match. Girls: Mount Vernon, runner-up a year ago, returned to the final by beating Galloway 3-1. Atlanta International, which won the boys championship in 2023, will try to bring home the girls title after beating Rabun County 3-0.

Class A Division II -- Boys: Seminole County eliminated two-time champion Lake Oconee County 3-0 in the semifinal round. The Indians will meet Aquinas, a 3-0 winner over Johnson County, in the championship match. Girls – Lake Oconee Academy and Telfair County will play for the championship. Lake Oconee Academy bounced Johnson County, last year’s runner-up, 3-1. Telfair County eliminated Taylor County 3-2.