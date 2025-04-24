NFL draft: 3 former AJC Super 11 players projected in 1st round

Three former Georgia high school players are projected to go in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, while about 25 Georgia players overall are expected to be taken over seven rounds this weekend.

Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter, Hardaway’s Mykel Williams and Jefferson’s Malaki Starks are first-round choices on almost every mock-draft board. They were among the 17 players the NFL invited to attend the first-day ceremonies. All three were big high school stars, each making the AJC’s Super 11 preseason team in 2021.

Hunter was the AJC’s 2021 all-class player of the year after leading Collins Hill to the Class 7A championship. He won the Heisman Trophy as a cornerback/wide receiver for Colorado last season.