Most recent semifinal appearances for remaining 32 Georgia high school football teams

Dublin coach Roger Holmes is surrounded by Fighting Irish players following their 42-32 win over the Brooks County Trojans in the Class AA championship game on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Georgia State Stadium. (Adam Krohn)
1 hour ago

Four teams are making their first semifinal appearances in history. Fourteen of the 32 are back from last season.

First

Hebron Christian

North Cobb Christian

Northeast

Toombs County

2005

Stephenson

2008

LaGrange

2011

Burke County

2019

Dublin

2020

Lee County

2021

Blessed Trinity

Buford

Calhoun

2022

Appling County

Carrollton

Fellowship Christian

Hughes

Irwin County

North Oconee

2023

Bowdon

Brooks County

Carver (Columbus)

Coffee

Creekside

Douglas County

Fitzgerald

Grayson

Jefferson

Manchester

Marist

Milton

Prince Avenue Christian

Rockmart

