Most recent semifinal appearances for remaining 32 Georgia high school football teams

Four teams are making their first semifinal appearances in history. Fourteen of the 32 are back from last season.
First
Hebron Christian
North Cobb Christian
Northeast
Toombs County
2005
Stephenson
2008
LaGrange
2011
Burke County
2019
Dublin
2020
Lee County
2021
Blessed Trinity
Buford
Calhoun
2022
Appling County
Carrollton
Fellowship Christian
Hughes
Irwin County
North Oconee
2023
Bowdon
Brooks County
Carver (Columbus)
Coffee
Creekside
Douglas County
Fitzgerald
Grayson
Jefferson
Manchester
Marist
Milton
Prince Avenue Christian
Rockmart
