An early dose of momentum thrust milledgeville John Milledge to a 42-7 runaway past Newnan Heritage during this Georgia football game.
milledgeville John Milledge jumped in front of Newnan Heritage 21-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans opened a massive 35-7 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.
milledgeville John Milledge roared to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
