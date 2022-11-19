ajc logo
X

milledgeville John Milledge barely gives Newnan Heritage a chance in blowout victory

Sports
By Sports Bot
39 minutes ago

An early dose of momentum thrust milledgeville John Milledge to a 42-7 runaway past Newnan Heritage during this Georgia football game.

milledgeville John Milledge jumped in front of Newnan Heritage 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened a massive 35-7 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.

milledgeville John Milledge roared to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on November 4, milledgeville John Milledge squared off with Macon Georgia Tattnall Square in a football game. Click here for a recap

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
5h ago

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs flirting with history
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves sign Tyler Matzek to two-year contract
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves sign Tyler Matzek to two-year contract
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks continue to clean up issues on both ends of the floor
6h ago
The Latest

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal dances past Carrollton Central
38m ago
Fairburn Creekside blanks Dalton in shutout performance
38m ago
Storm warning: South Atlanta unleashes full fury on Blairsville Union County
39m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
6h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
11h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top