Marietta’s girls continue streak, Denmark’s boys win first title, Westminster’s boys reign ends at GHSA cross country championships

On the girls side of Class 4A, Marist won the team’s 25th title and fifth-straight after scoring 72 points to beat Harris County (111 points) and Westminster (123 points). Northview’s Regina Michel Camacho won the individual title with a 19:13.45 finishing time.

Oconee County’s boys won the program’s fifth overall and third-straight championship with a 54-point effort to beat out North Hall (68 points) and Jefferson (97 points). The Warriors won titles in 1998 and 2001 before the three-peat. Lumpkin’s Wyatt Windham won the 3A individual title with a 15:56.39 finishing time.

On the girls side, North Hall scored 34 points to win the team’s first-ever championship and beat out Dawson County (122 points) and Oconee County (131 points). Clodagh O’Bryant (20:07.90) and Summer Muxlow (20:09.63) finished first and second to lead North Hall.

East Jackson scored 55 team points to win the program’s second title and beat out KIPP (92 points) and Crisp County (153 points). Laney’s Evan Osias scored a time of 17:15.15 to win the individual title and beat East Jackson’s Hayden Hodges (17:32.83).

On the girls side of Class 2A, Savannah Arts won the team’s second overall championship and two of the past three seasons with a 34-point performance. The effort edged second-placed Columbus by just three points. Union County finished third with 175 points. Columbus runner Olivia DiQuattro finished in 19:41.92 to beat out Savannah Arts’ Leah Nyce (20:24.76) and Union County’s Lolo Hunter (20:L54.79).

In Class A Division II, Georgia Military’s boys won the team’s sixth title with a 65-point performance to edge Atlanta Classical by five points. Furlow Charter finished third with 100 points. Julian Council (17:40.27) won the individual championship and beat teammate Grady Meier (18:05.20) and third-placed Lake Oconee runner Jack Kalamanowicz (18:05.20).

On the girls side, Atlanta Classical won the team’s third overall and consecutive championship with 36 points to beat Furlow Charter (96 points) and Lake Oconee Academy (122 points). Bowdon’s Averi Lowen (17:52.46) won the individual title ahead of Atlanta Classical’s Flora Tyler (21:13.89) and Lake Oconee’s Kenzie Dykes (22:16.69).

Class 6A

Team Results

Boys – 1. Denmark, 100 points; 2. West Forsyth, 132 points; 3. Harrison, 153 points

Girls – 1. Marietta, 83 points; 2. North Gwinnett, 107 points; 3. Harrison, 109 points

Individual Results

Boys – 1. Jackson Hogsed, Lambert, 15:42.77; 2. Dash Brackin, Carrollton, 16:04.59; 3. Clint Huggins, Harrison, 16:09.62

Girls – 1. Hannah Nesmith, Marietta, 18:33.01; 2. Paige Comstock, Harrison, 18:50.01; 3. Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek, 19:12.81

Class 4A

Team Results

Boys – 1. Cambridge, 61 points, 2. Marist, 73 points; 3. Westminster, 114 points

Girls – 1. Marist, 72 points; 2. Harris County, 111 points; 3. Westminster, 123 points

Individual Results

Boys – 1. Tommy Latham, Marist, 15:33.20; 2. Andrew Strickland, Marist, 16:09.06; 3. Loden Kohman, Blessed Trinity, 16:21.45

Girls – 1. Regina Michel Camacho, Northview, 19:13.45; 2. Lucy Johnson, Westminster, 19:20.68; 3. Harriet Blaha, Pace Academy, 19:23.61

Class 3A

Team Results

Boys – 1. Oconee County, 54 points; 2. North Hall, 68 points; 3. Jefferson, 97 points

Girls – 1. North Hall, 34 points; 2. Dawson County, 122 points; 3. Oconee County, 131 points

Individual Results

Boys – 1. Wyatt Windham, Lumpkin County, 15:56.39; 2. Aaron Brodrick, Oconee County, 16:07.14; 3. Bryant Young, North Hall, 16:20.55

Girls – 1. Clodagh O’Bryant, North Hall, 20:07.90; 2. Summer Muxlow, North Hall, 20:09.63; 3. Evie Robinson, Heritage-Catoosa, 20:25.41

Class 2A

Team Results

Boys – 1. East Jackson, 55 points; 2. KIPP, 92 points; 3. Crisp County, 153 points

Girls – 1. Savannah Arts, 34 points; 2. Columbus, 37 points; 3. Union County 175 points

Individual Results

Boys – 1. Evan Osias, Laney, 17:15.15; 2. Hayden Hodges, East Jackson, 17:32.83; 3. Nate Harris, Hart County, 17:49.46

Girls – 1. Olivia DiQuattro, Columbus, 19:41.92; 2. Leah Nyce, Savannah Arts, 20:24.76; 3. Lolo Hunter, Union County, 20:54.79

Class A Division II

Team Results

Boys – 1. Georgia Military, 65 points; 2. Atlanta Classical, 70 points; 3. Furlow Charter, 100 points

Girls – 1. Atlanta Classical, 36 points; 2. Furlow Charter, 96 points; Lake Oconee Academy, 122 points

Individual Results

Boys – 1. Julian Council, Georgia Military, 17:40.27; 2. Grady Meier, Georgia Military, 18:05.20; 3. Jack Kalamanowicz, Lake Oconee Academy, 18:05.20

Girls – 1. Averi Lowen, Bowdon, 17:52.46; 2. Flora Tyler, Atlanta Classical, 21:13.89; 3. Kenzie Dykes, Lake Oconee Academy, 22:16.69