List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification after Week 3

Class 6A
54.3 - Camden County
54.3 - Valdosta
52.3 - Lowndes
41.7 - Douglas County
41.7 - Mill Creek
40.3 - North Cobb
38.7 - Cherokee
38.0 - Richmond Hill
36.0 - Campbell
36.0 - Hillgrove
Class 5A
55.3 - Lee County
53.7 - Thomas County Central
52.0 - Hughes
46.0 - New Manchester
45.0 - Brunswick
44.0 - Houston County
42.5 - Effingham County
41.3 - Woodstock
40.3 - Chattahoochee
39.7 - Coffee
Class 4A
46.3 - Cass
46.3 - Central (Carrollton)
42.7 - Eastside
41.0 - Southwest DeKalb
39.0 - Cambridge
39.0 - Jones County
38.7 - East Forsyth
38.0 - Cedartown
38.0 - Walnut Grove
36.7 - New Hampstead
Class 3A
43.5 - Monroe Area
40.3 - Peach County
39.3 - Cherokee Bluff
37.0 - East Hall
35.0 - West Laurens
33.7 - Sandy Creek
33.0 - Mary Persons
33.0 - Southeast Bulloch
32.5 - Jenkins
32.0 - Aquinas
32.0 - Gilmer
32.0 - Pickens
32.0 - West Hall
Class 2A
41.5 - Pierce County
39.3 - Stephens County
38.0 - Morgan County
36.7 - Hebron Christian
36.7 - Burke County
34.0 - Sumter County
32.7 - Franklin County
32.3 - Lovett
29.3 - Ringgold
27.0 - Holy Innocents’
Class A Division I
54.3 - Dublin
52.0 - Toombs County
45.3 - Worth County
43.3 - Heard County
42.7 - Athens Academy
41.5 - ACE Charter
39.0 - King’s Ridge Christian
38.3 - Savannah Christian
37.7 - B.E.S.T. Academy
37.3 - Fannin County
Class A Division II
44.7 - Irwin County
42.7 - Bowdon
39.0 - Lincoln County
36.7 - Hancock Central
36.0 - Mitchell County
34.3 - Trion
32.3 - Seminole County
32.0 - Atkinson County
32.0 - Schley County
30.0 - Miller County
30.0 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
30.0 - Southwest Georgia STEM
