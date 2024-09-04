High School Sports

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification after Week 3

33 minutes ago

Class 6A

54.3 - Camden County

54.3 - Valdosta

52.3 - Lowndes

41.7 - Douglas County

41.7 - Mill Creek

40.3 - North Cobb

38.7 - Cherokee

38.0 - Richmond Hill

36.0 - Campbell

36.0 - Hillgrove

Class 5A

55.3 - Lee County

53.7 - Thomas County Central

52.0 - Hughes

46.0 - New Manchester

45.0 - Brunswick

44.0 - Houston County

42.5 - Effingham County

41.3 - Woodstock

40.3 - Chattahoochee

39.7 - Coffee

Class 4A

46.3 - Cass

46.3 - Central (Carrollton)

42.7 - Eastside

41.0 - Southwest DeKalb

39.0 - Cambridge

39.0 - Jones County

38.7 - East Forsyth

38.0 - Cedartown

38.0 - Walnut Grove

36.7 - New Hampstead

Class 3A

43.5 - Monroe Area

40.3 - Peach County

39.3 - Cherokee Bluff

37.0 - East Hall

35.0 - West Laurens

33.7 - Sandy Creek

33.0 - Mary Persons

33.0 - Southeast Bulloch

32.5 - Jenkins

32.0 - Aquinas

32.0 - Gilmer

32.0 - Pickens

32.0 - West Hall

Class 2A

41.5 - Pierce County

39.3 - Stephens County

38.0 - Morgan County

36.7 - Hebron Christian

36.7 - Burke County

34.0 - Sumter County

32.7 - Franklin County

32.3 - Lovett

29.3 - Ringgold

27.0 - Holy Innocents’

Class A Division I

54.3 - Dublin

52.0 - Toombs County

45.3 - Worth County

43.3 - Heard County

42.7 - Athens Academy

41.5 - ACE Charter

39.0 - King’s Ridge Christian

38.3 - Savannah Christian

37.7 - B.E.S.T. Academy

37.3 - Fannin County

Class A Division II

44.7 - Irwin County

42.7 - Bowdon

39.0 - Lincoln County

36.7 - Hancock Central

36.0 - Mitchell County

34.3 - Trion

32.3 - Seminole County

32.0 - Atkinson County

32.0 - Schley County

30.0 - Miller County

30.0 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

30.0 - Southwest Georgia STEM

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

