Lakeside boys, Dunwoody girls win DeKalb County titles

The Lakeside boys and Dunwoody girls came home with the DeKalb County Golf Championships on Wednesday at Sugar Creek Golf Course. The victories were significant for both.
The Lakeside boys won by a single stroke to end the 14-year reign of Dunwoody. The Vikings had finished second in 12 of those seasons.
Dunwoody’s girls ended Chamblee’s two-year run as county champions and claimed its first title since 2017.
This year the Vikings got a 75 from junior Andy Moelich, who was tournament medalist, to post a 327 team score. Moelich had got work overtime to beat Chamblee junior Dylan Lawson with a par on the second playoff hole.
Lakeside had three players shoot 84 – Miles Steed, Matthew Krick and Aidan Tuttle.
Defending county champion Bradley Stone from Dunwoody shot an 86. The Wildcats also got a 78 from Jackson Madden, who placed third, an 81 from Reece Thompson and an 83 from Harrison Carter.
Chamblee and Druid Hills tied for third. Jake Verlander was Druid Hills’ top scorer at 81.
The Dunwoody girls won it with depth. Amelia Mutert was fourth (96), Cora Webster was fifth (103) and Gretchen Springer and Madeline Vicine tied for sixth (106).
The girls medalist was Avah Allen of Arabia Mountain. The senior shot 91 and beat Chamblee senior Catherine Hanson by two shots. Freshman Aiko Benford of Druid Hills was third with a 95.
Credit: Mark B
Credit: Mark B
About the Author
Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO