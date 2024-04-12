High School Sports

Lakeside boys, Dunwoody girls win DeKalb County titles

The Lakeside boys won the 2023 DeKalb County championship, April 11 at Sugar Creek Golf Course.

Credit: Mark Brock

Credit: Mark Brock

The Lakeside boys won the 2023 DeKalb County championship, April 11 at Sugar Creek Golf Course.
By
0 minutes ago

The Lakeside boys and Dunwoody girls came home with the DeKalb County Golf Championships on Wednesday at Sugar Creek Golf Course. The victories were significant for both.

The Lakeside boys won by a single stroke to end the 14-year reign of Dunwoody. The Vikings had finished second in 12 of those seasons.

Dunwoody’s girls ended Chamblee’s two-year run as county champions and claimed its first title since 2017.

This year the Vikings got a 75 from junior Andy Moelich, who was tournament medalist, to post a 327 team score. Moelich had got work overtime to beat Chamblee junior Dylan Lawson with a par on the second playoff hole.

Lakeside had three players shoot 84 – Miles Steed, Matthew Krick and Aidan Tuttle.

Defending county champion Bradley Stone from Dunwoody shot an 86. The Wildcats also got a 78 from Jackson Madden, who placed third, an 81 from Reece Thompson and an 83 from Harrison Carter.

Chamblee and Druid Hills tied for third. Jake Verlander was Druid Hills’ top scorer at 81.

The Dunwoody girls won it with depth. Amelia Mutert was fourth (96), Cora Webster was fifth (103) and Gretchen Springer and Madeline Vicine tied for sixth (106).

The girls medalist was Avah Allen of Arabia Mountain. The senior shot 91 and beat Chamblee senior Catherine Hanson by two shots. Freshman Aiko Benford of Druid Hills was third with a 95.

The Dunwoody girls won the 2023 DeKalb County championship, April 11 at Sugar Creek Golf Course.

Credit: Mark B

icon to expand image

Credit: Mark B

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Aviation industry tackles safety issues as travel picks up

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party

Credit: Tia Mitchell

The double life of Georgia’s ‘memer’ of Congress

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Developer and Atlanta Housing complete $26 million deal to end dispute

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Developer and Atlanta Housing complete $26 million deal to end dispute

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

A.M. ATL: The Atlanta-Fulton animal control fiasco
The Latest

GHSA set to approve new executive director Monday
Top-ranked Buford seeks to win first state championship
Class 6A No. 3 Sprayberry has its eyes on the playoffs
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Follow the early start to Day 2 at The Masters in Augusta
What are PFAS or ‘forever chemicals’, and why are they in Georgia’s drinking water?
On Founders Day, 3 generations of Spelman College women celebrate tradition